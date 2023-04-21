New Boherbue waste water treatment plant on schedule to be completed in early 2024

UISCE Éireann (Irish Water) has said the planned new waste-water treatment plant (WWTP) in Boherbue remains on schedule to be completed early next year – paving the way for the potential construction of many new homes in the area.

In February of last year planning permission was granted for a new plant to replace the existing one, which Uisce Éireann has conceded is ‘overloaded and outdated’.

The project involves the decommissioning of the existing plant and associated structures and the construction of a new facility on the site at Laharn West, with the capacity to serve 1,200 people.

The scheme makes provision for a new biological treatment process and tertiary solids removal and will incorporate sludge drying reed beds and a solar panel farm.

The project will also reuse existing constructed wetlands to maintain vital animal and plant habitats.

The company said the use of solar technology will reduce carbon emissions, with the use of natural sludge drying reed beds and constructed wetlands would improve the sustainability of the Boherbue plant.

Uisce Éireann spokesperson Anthony Kavanagh said the company was “making great progress with this vital project”, which is on course for completion in early 2024.

“The existing wastewater infrastructure in the village is overloaded and outdated. The effluent does not consistently meet the standard required by the EPA licence and some parameters of the licence cannot be achieved with the assets that are currently in place,” said Mr Kavanagh.

“The modernisation and improvement of the wastewater infrastructure will ensure that cleaner and safer effluent is being discharged into the Brogeen River,” he added.

Issues with the existing plant came to prominence in 2020 after Charleville-based Firgrove Developments were refused planning permission for houses on existing foundations at the Beeches estate in Boherbue.

Council planners ruled that the plant was ‘hydraulically overloaded’ and did not have sufficient capacity to cope with the extra houses on top of the more than 50 units already completed in the estate.

They also said the proposed development was premature in light of the fact that the existing WWTP was not compliant with the conditions of its discharge licence and would therefore contravene the wastewater disposal objectives of the County Development Plan (2014).

A related issue that has stymied development in the Boherbue area had been the potential threat to the Blackwater Special Area Conservation (SAC), in particular the habitat of the freshwater pearl mussel, if further development was sanctioned in the area prior to the WWTP being upgraded.

In September 2021 Irish Water pleaded guilty to contaminating the SAC in a prosecution brought by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The company admitted eight counts of breaching the terms of its licence in connection with levels of ammonia and orthophosphate from the Boherbue plant.

The court heard that the level of ammonia discharged into the Brogeen River had exceed the permitted level under the plant’s licence on seven occasions over the previous four years and there was five times the set limit of orthophosphate discharged into the river.

Welcoming the progress update on the new plant, local Cork County Councillor Bernard Moynihan said it will allow for the construction of “badly needed” new homes in the Duhallow region to meet increasing demand.

“This is great news, particularly in light of the recent revelation that the nearby Kanturk WWTP has reached capacity and will not be upgraded until 2028, which could result in no new homes being built there for five years,” said Cllr Moynihan.

“There is a huge demand for new houses in Duhallow. This new plant will pave the way for new homes to cater for the immediate needs of the local community in Boherbue and the long-term expansion of the village and surrounding area. It will also resolve the issue of poorly treated waste-water being discharged into the Brogeen River, so it is a win-win situation all around,” he added.