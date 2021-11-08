New arts centre marks the dawning of a new era for Blackwater Valley Makers collective

A view of the inside of the new Blackwater Valley makers arts centre, gallery and craft shop on McCurtain St in Fermoy, which will have its official opening on Friday evening.

THE Blackwater Valley Makers (BVM) collective will throw open the doors of their new arts centre, gallery and craft shop on Fermoy’s McCurtain St to the public for its official opening on Friday from 6pm by guest speaker RTE producer Sarah Ryder.

The collective, which incorporates the work of artists across a variety of media whose studios are all based in and around Fermoy and the Blackwater Valley, was formed out of a desire to provide an outlet for their work.

Its origins date back to 2018 and a chance meeting between Kilbarry-based glass artist Suzanne O’Sullivan Glanworth-based printmaker Lucy Phelan in a Fermoy supermarket car-park.

Suzanne, explained that she had recently relocated her studio to the area from West Cork and was keen form a group to highlight the sheer wealth of artistic talents that abounds in the North Cork area.

“We knew that there were a lot of artists and designers working in the locality but we were all pretty invisible. We were all working hard creating opportunities for ourselves but were pretty isolated in our own practices,” said Suzanne.

They met up with Rathcormac-based ceramicist Siobhan Steele to discuss the formation of a collective and the rest – as the saying goes – is history.

Within a very short space of time the group began to flourish, encompassing furniture and jewellery makers, painters, printmakers, textile designers and ceramic artists among its membership.

“The overriding ethos at the core of the BVM was to create an important hub of knowledge, skills and creative ideas,” said Suzanne.

One of its first successes was the creation of an Art Trail in conjunction with Fermoy Forum for the 2018 Culture Night celebrations.

“This proved to be a great indicator of the hunger for the visual arts within Fermoy and the wider area,” said Suzanne.

Their next step was to open a ‘pop-up’ shop at the former Ulster Bank premises in Fermoy’s Pearse Square, which Suzanne said proved to be instrumental in raising the profile of the collective.

“As one person said to me ‘we had no idea so much talent existed right on our doorstep’. The shop helped generate a fantastic buzz around the town and people were delighted to not only view the work on show but also converse with the artists themselves,” said Suzanne.

“The wider local economy received a welcome boost from the shop and as an unexpected consequence of its success BVM received a Fermoy Tidy Towns ‘Best Initiative 2018’ award,” she added.

Having recently held a temporary exhibition of work at the Avondhu Blackwater Partnership premises in Castletownroche, Siobhan Steele said the collective is now delighted to be back in Fermoy once again.

“If you want to create an environment for a sustainable art and design market you have to make it happen. Each member of the group has contributed a massive amount of time, effort and enthusiasm in ensuring the success of Blackwater Valley Makers,” said Siobhan.

“We are committed to continuing that work to help build the appeal of our new home in Fermoy as an exciting and more permanent asset to the town centre and surrounding area” she added.

For more about the collective and its members visit www.blackwatervalleymakers.com.