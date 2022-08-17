Nerney beats out thunderstorm to light up Carriganima

Country legend TR Dallas dropped in to perform a couple of numbers in Carriganima. Photo by John Tarrant.

Mary and Annemarie Buckley, Rathcoole dance to a waltz at the Declan Nerney gig in Carriganima. Photo by John Tarrant.

Catherine and Myra Sheehan enjoyed the atmosphere at the Declan Nerney Dance in Carriganima. Photo by John Tarrant.

Newly weds Síle Sheehy and John Paul Ring made it to the Declan NerneyDance in Carriganima. Photo by John Tarrant.

John Browne, Carrigadrohid and Peter Lynch, Cill na Martra at the Declan Nerney Dance in Carriganima. Photo by John Tarrant.

Enjoying the outdoor Declan Nerney Dance were Lisa O'Riordan, Tadhg, Timmy and Seán O'Sullivan from Carriganima. Photo by John Tarrant.

Bernard Foley, Colm Dennehy, Michéal Sheehan and Ger Buckley from Aghabullogue at the Declan Nerney Dance in Carriganima. Photo by John Tarrant.

Megan Ring, Frances Ring, Millstreet; Tim McCarthy, Clondrohid and Kathleen Desmond, Ballyvourney at the Declan Nerney dance in Carriganima. Photo by John Tarrant.

Ballinagree ladies Myra O'Riordan, Lisa McSweeney and Denise McSweeney at the Declan Nerney Dance in Carriganima. Photo by John Tarrant.

As thunder and lightning struck parts of Cork resulting in power outages in many areas, Carriganima rocked to the sound of Declan Nerney and his band at an outdoor gig in the village last Sunday night.

The Status Orange thunderstorm failed to arrive and it ensured a massive atmosphere as hundreds convened for an electric cauldron of its own. A hugely popular performer from the Irish country music scene, Nerney received a tumultuous reception with his evergreen concert of country and popular music favourites wooing young and old for a terrific night.

The Longford native is enjoying a super career that has spanned over four decades at the top of Irish country music, winning many accolades along the way, one of his many hits “Sunshine Lover” remains a hit across European resort clubs this summer.

Just a few days earlier, Nerney had performed at an outdoor concert at Puck Fair in Killorglin.

“The atmosphere here in Carriganima is just as good as it was in Puck”, Nerney told fans drawn from all over Mid and North Cork.

With Nerney and band belting out all the favourite numbers, it made for a brilliant night much to the delight of organiser Seán Murphy.

“Everybody is thrilled with the occasion, the weather held out and for good measure, we had a surprise guest artist in TR Dallas who performed earlier in the day in Knocknagree and who made the trip over to sing a couple of his hits”, said Seán.