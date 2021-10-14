Naughton scholarships won by two Fermoy Coláiste students

THE staff and students at Fermoy’s Coláiste an Chraoibhín sent their congratulations this week to two former students who’ve just each been awarded a prestigious Naughton scholarship, each worth €20,000.

Just 36 of these high value scholarships are awarded each year by the Glen Dimplex founder with at least one going to each of the 32 counties. While a number of counties will win two scholarships each year, it’s very rare that these go to the same school!

John Flynn and Sam Dunning, graduates of the class of 2021, were named as the winners from County Cork in an announcement by the foundation which awards the scholarships.

According to a statement issued by the school, both John and Sam had each won a number of awards while students in Fermoy.

Sam Dunning has previously won the Sci Fest Award, has been a member of the Design A Satellite Team which won the regional finals and has also participated in the IrMO (Irish Mathematical Olympiad) finals. John Flynn too, has participated in the Chemistry Olympiad last year and has previously won The Student “Press Pass”. He was the Irish Junior Certificate Materials Technology Wood student of the year for a Woodwork project he completed.

Sam Is currently studying Mathematical Science in UCC and John is in UL studying Mechanical Engineering.

“We would like to wish John and Sam the very best in the future and congratulations to them both again on this fantastic achievement,” it was stated in a statement from the school this week.