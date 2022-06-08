NATO puts Defence Forces artillery through its paces in North Cork

Members of 1 Brigade Artillery Regiment (1 BAR) of Óglaigh na hÉireann/Irish Defence Forces on a military exercise evaluation in Kilworth in North Cork this week.

WHILE Russian forces pound cities and towns in Ukraine with missiles and shells, an artillery brigade of the Irish Defence Forces are being put through their paces in a NATO supervised military evaluation exercise in Kilworth in North Cork this week.

The evaluation of 1 Brigade Artillery Regiment (1 BAR) of Óglaigh na hÉireann/Irish Defence Forces is the latest in a series of similar exercises in which different units of the Defence Forces are assessed in order to improve their overall military capability, reinforce their force protection measures and ultimately strengthen national defence.

While Ireland is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, the country is a NATO partner since 1999 when we joined the organisation’s Partnership for Peace programme and the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, a multi-lateral forum for dialogue which brings together all allies and partner countries in the Euro-Atlantic area.

In a statement issued to The Corkman, a spokesperson for the Defence Forces wrote: “NATO acts as the standard bearer for developing military capabilities.

“Participation in PfP is seen as fundamental to Ireland being able to meet its obligations in providing professional peacekeepers for international crisis management and peacekeeping operations mandated by the UN and in enhancing the Defence Forces’ interoperability with other professional military forces, e.g. with Polish and Hungarian soldiers in UNIFIL, Lebanon or Germans in MINUSMA, Mali.”

The Defence Forces have been participating in NATO supervised military evaluations siand nce 2018 arfter becoming involved in the NATO Operational Capability Concept (OCC) programme in 2016 and three evaluations have taken place since 2018 involving land, sea and special forces”

“Involvement within the program is primarily about the standardisation of equipment and procedures and the level of ambition is entirely prescribed by the nation itself.

“The OCC program is voluntary.”