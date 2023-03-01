National Slow Down Day – driver in Cork clocked doing 159km/h in a 100 km/h zone

IT didn’t take long for some motorists in Cork to fall foul of the latest Garda clampdown on speeding motorists. The national ‘Slow Down’ enforcement operation undertaken in conjunction with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) kicked-off at 7am on Tuesday morning and ran through until 7am on Wednesday. By Noon five motorists in Cork had been detected travelling above the speed limit. As the day progressed Gardaí issued operational updates on the GoSafe vans located at sections of roads in areas that have a speed-related history where fatal, serious injury and minor collisions occur. The final update on Wednesday morning revealed that GoSafe had monitored a total of 173,811 vehicles across the country, detecting 628 of them travelling above the applicable speed limit. Highlights, if that is the appropriate word, included one motorist was clocked doing more than twice the speed limit – 117km/h in a 50km/h zone – on the N6 Baile An Phoill in Galway. Not far behind on the ‘roll of dishonour’ was a driver in Cork whose vehicle was clocked doing 159 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N25 at Ballyadam, Carrigtwohill. Three other speeding offences were detected in North Cork, with two motorists clocked doing 76km/h in 50km/h zones on the N20 Cork to Limerick Road at Mallow and Charleville respectively. Another diver was detected traveling at 64km/h in a 50km/h zone at Abercromby Place on the N72 road in Fermoy. Elsewhere in Cork a speeding motorist was clocked doing 69km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R600 road at Ballindeenisk Belgooly, while another driver was found to be travelling at 66km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the Skehard Road in Cork City. According to Garda data 156 people lost their lives in 150 fatal collisions on Irish roads last year – representing 26 more fatal collisions and 19 more deaths (a 14% increase ) when compared to figures for 2021. A total of 14 people died on Cork’s road network during 2022 – compared to eight in 2021 The 2022 national total was the largest death toll on Irish roads since 2016. Just as concerning are the figures for January of this year, which showed 20 people died on Irish roads – the highest number of January road traffic fatalities for a decade. Despite estimates that speed is the main cause behind up to 30% of fatal road collisions, recent Garda enforcement data and RSA research has shown that many motorists have turned a deaf ear to the repeated warnings about the dangers of speeding. While hundreds of motorists chose to ignore the ‘Slow Down’ message, Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries of the Garda National Policing Bureau urged drivers to “do the right thing” by adhering to designated speed limits and driving at speeds appropriate to prevailing conditions. “Each and every day across the country we continue to detect drivers travelling in excess of the speed limit. We know that a reduction in average speed will bring about a reduction in fatal collisions, therefore reducing speed is essential to improving road safety,” said Chief Supt Humphries. “We have a collective responsibility for keeping each other safe on the road and I’d appeal to all road users to think about how their actions can have an impact on the lives of others,” she added.