Nano Nagle exhibition opening in Cork City next month

THE enduring legacy left by Mallow-born Nano Nagle will be celebrated in a fascinating exhibition opening next month at Nano Nagle Place in Cork City.

Aptly entitled ‘Changing Habits- 250 Years of Convent Life’’ the exhibition, which will run at the venue on Douglas Street from August 1 to November 30, tells the story of Nano Nagle and the Nuns that have occupied what is Ireland’s oldest continuous occupied convent building.

Members of the public have been in to walk in the footsteps of the North Cork woman, regarded by many as one of the most influential female figures in Irish history and take an in depth look at the pivotal role she her contemporaries played in changing the very fabric of Irish society.

Danielle O’Donovan, programme manager at Nano Nagle Place, said the building was constructed under the instruction of Nano Nagle in 1771 as a home for the Ursuline Sister she had invited to Cork from Paris.

Using old architectural plans, financial records and contemporary accounts of life in the convent, many of which have never been put on public display before, the exhibition builds up a vivid picture of convent life over two-and-a half centuries.

“The exhibition starts in 1771 with the arrival of the Sisters in Cork. What may surprise some people is that initially Ursuline’s were a congregation and not an order. The big different was that they were not enclosed, which was very unusual for the time,” said Danielle.

“This allowed them to live within the wider community teaching and working with the poor and the sick. What people might also find surprising is that this made it quite difficult to attract members as people sought to take the less radical path of joining an enclosed order. So in1805 they took enclosure,” she added.

The exhibition will chart the foundation of the Presentation Sisters and the changing ways of life on the site up to the present day. Using the rich archival records it delves into the very minutiae of convent life from what the Nuns ate, how they spent their days and even what they wore.

On that very issue Danielle said she and her team have also been working to recreate items that are not in their archival collection, including a complete set of habits.

“The oldest kind of habit, worn by the Presentation Sisters from 1805, changed very little for 140 years. Several changes then came in quick succession, the habit was made shorter, the huge sleeves were made detachable and the bandeau and the guimpe, once made of starched linen, changed to celluloid,” said Danielle.

“As part of the exhibition this year, we have worked with dressmaker Sam Wynn and the resident sisters here, to recreate what the ‘changing habits’ look like over time. As they are reproduction, visitors will be able to touch the habits and get a sense of what it was like to wear them,” she added.

The team has also commissioned illustrator Brian Gallagher to create, using contemporary archive accounts, images of parts of the history of the site for which no photographs exist.

“These include the Ursuline Sisters arriving, Nano with the Ursuline’s as they ran the site as a boarding school,and postulants, novices and sisters in the garden in the mid 19th century,” said Danielle.

“We hope that those visiting will enjoy the exhibition as much as we have putting it together. It has been a fascinating process,” she added.

For more information about the story of Nano Nagle, the history of Nano Nagle Place and the ‘Changing Habits’ exhibition visit www.nanonagleplace.ie.



