Nadd lad Jack O’Shea recruited as Little Blue Hero at Kanturk Garda Station

Inspector Debra Marsh presenting his uniform to Little Blue Hero Jack O’ Shea from Nadd, at Kanturk Garda Station last week. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Jack O’ Shea from Nadd who was made an honorary Garda at Kanturk Garda Station in conjunction with the Little Blue Heroes Foundation is pictured with Garda Clement Sillery, Sergeant John Bowen, Inspector Debra Marsh, Sergeant Mark Daly, Garda Philip O’ Neill, Garda Kathryn Canty and Garda Linda O’ Leary.

At a special ceremony in Kanturk Garda Station last Friday, Jack O’ Shea from Nadd was given the title of Honorary Garda 369 and was inducted into the force by Inspector Debra Marsh who travelled to Kanturk Station for the event.

Jack received his garda uniform along with several of the items gardaí use during their work in the community. He got to check out the large Garda Van including the Siren, the on board Camera and the Cells at the rear of the Vehicle with the help of Garda Clement Sillery, Sergeant John Bowen, Inspector Debra Marsh, Sergeant Mark Daly, Garda Philip O’ Neill, Garda Kathryn Canty and Garda Linda O’ Leary.

Jack’s title of ‘Honorary Garda 369’ came about courtesy of the Little Blue Heroes Foundation which is operated entirely by volunteers made up of Garda members/staff, retired Garda members, their families, friends and civic minded people from communities. It aims to help families in need in local communities around Ireland who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness.

Jack’s Mum Michelle outlined to The Corkman the many challenges Jack has faced so far in his life. “Jack is one amazing boy who will turn 16 in May; he attends Holy Family School in Charleville and is great buddies with his brother Darren.

Jack has a very rare condition named IMAGe syndrome pole 1. There are less than 20 cases in the world. He also has other medical issues including adrenal insufficiency where his adrenal glands don’t work, so he needs to take medication everyday, he also has to carry an emergency injection in case he has a bad fall or became very sick etc”.

Michelle explained that Jack also suffers from steroid induced insulin resistance as well as osteoporosis leading to brittle bones which are prone to fracture.

However, Jack lives life to the full and has not allowed any of his conditions to limit his positive life experience.

“He loves country music especially Nathan Carter and he likes to put on his own shows at home,” Michelle said, adding that Jack is very social and outgoing and loves meeting new people.

“Becoming a Little Blue Hero really suits him and he is not afraid to talk to people and ask questions” she said.

Jack O’ Shea didn’t get his diagnosis of Poke 1 till he was 10 years old.

“It meant a great deal to us to finally get a diagnosis, because his condition is so rare we can now help other families who are dealing with this. When I found a group called Rare Ireland, I became not only a member but a trustee and a committee member, that’s how I found out about Little Blue Heroes in the first place.

“This is an amazing charity which helps and supports sick children,” Michelle said, adding that the family is really grateful to all the Gardaí involved. “Jack was so excited when he found out he was becoming a Little Blue Hero, a special thanks also to Sergeant Pat Sexton for getting the ball rolling and to our local community Garda, Kathryn Canty and all her colleagues for welcoming us to Kanturk Garda Station for a day that was so special for us.”

And a final word from Honorary Garda 369 Jack O’ Shea:

“I had great fun meeting all the guards, I loved doing the check point and looking at all the different things they use as well as turning on the lights and siren in the van. I’m delighted to become a Little Blue Hero and will wear the uniform with pride when I help my Garda buddies.”