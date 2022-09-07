N73 upgrade ‘will benefit all’

Padraig Barrett, Director Of Services, Roads & Transportation at Cork County Council, John Wallace, Managing Director, Sorensen Civil Engineering Ltd, Danny Collins, Mayor of the County of Cork and James Fogarty, Deputy Chief Executive of Cork County Council with staff members of Cork County Council RDO and elected members of Cork County Council at the Contract signing of the N73 Clogher to Waterdyke Road Realignment Scheme on Tuesday 30th August at the Cork County Council offices in Annabella Mallow. Photo by Sean Jefferies Photography.

The contracts have been formally signed for the upgrade works on the main N73 Mallow to Mitchelstown Road between Clogher Cross and Waterdyke.

Cork County Council, in conjunction with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, commenced a tender process for the scheme in March 2022 which was won by Sorensen Civil Engineering. Construction has already begun and is expected to take 12 months.

The contracts were signed by Tim Lucey, the Chief Executive of Cork County Council and John Wallace, Managing Director of Sorensen Civil Engineering at Annabella House in Mallow.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins said: “This section of road is particularly narrow and hasn’t been upgraded in many years. The beginning of works to make the road safer is very much welcomed. The end result of this project will be a modern road complete with an active travel facility. It will benefit all road users.”