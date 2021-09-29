N73 job should be put out to tender now, Sherlock urges

IT would make ‘eminent sense’ to put the work to bring the controversial N73 route up to standard out to tender to avoid any delay in the project when funding becomes available, Cork East TD Seán Sherlock has urged. Speaking in a special Dáil debate late on Tuesday night, Deputy Sherlock said the N73 was an important road as it was a secondary national route. He called for the urgent debate in the Dáil in response to the recent disclosure at a meeting Cork County Council’s Northern Area Committee that the funding which had been promised for the project to allow it begin in the final quarter of 2021 and be concluded next year was no longer available. “It has been devoid and starved of investment for decades now, I would say at this stage,” Deputy Sherlock said as the debate got underway at 11pm on Tuesday. “And all we’re asking is that you do not take the foot off the pedal in terms of the next phase of the project. “We are fearful that if there is any reprofiling of roads spending - in other words, cutbacks, to rob Peter to pay Paul, that we are going to get caught in the crosshairs in North Cork between Mallow and Mitchelstown.” “I’m pleading with the government to please not take this off the agenda and to allow it to go to the next stage. €10 million in terms of overall national spend on roads is but a drop in the ocean. “It’s a significant amount, but it would have an untold benefit for people traveling from Kerry to Dublin, from people who travel from Mallow to Mitchelstown and in reverse, and for local traffic and for local traffic in particular that road is a major arterial route for local traffic and local commerce, for families, bringing children to school for people who travel for medical reasons, acute medical reasons for care in Dublin. “I’m imploring the Government not to take it off the agenda.” In response, Minister of State Anne Rabbitte said on behalf of the Government that it seemed to her that that this project could ‘hit the road’ given the work that had already been done and the investment made to date on the project. “Both of these minor schemes will take account of the current active travel policy in accordance with Transport Infrastructure Ireland standards and Cork County Council road maintenance. “On this matter of road maintenance TII provides annual grant allocations to local authorities for the upkeep and maintenance office. Deputy Sherlock said he was fearful if the project wasn’t progressed now that it slip into a queue which would mean a delay of years. ““That’s why I’m raising this at a critical time, because what I’m hopeful for is that every government minister would look at the case and say it stacks up to make the investment at this stage, rather than wasting the monies that have been spent so far in not progressing the project.” “Because if it’s not progressed now, it will not next year or the year after, or the year after and will go into a queue, and we’ll be waiting to kingdom come again for the work to be done.” “The matrix on collision is a load of codswallop. It is an unsafe road. And just because an accident or collision hasn’t happened, it doesn’t mean that it’s not going to happen, because it’s the number of heavy goods vehicles that use the road, who have to traverse through the white line at points where there are no verges, so there’s no margin for error for drivers. That’s why they have to slow down to a stop.” Minister Rabbitte said she would keep the N73 on the agenda with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan. “It is clear that it has been identified in previous costings and planning and design, and I always do say when you see something or to planning and design, the funding normally follows, that’s not for me to say.” A slow roll truck protest is planned for Thursday to highlight the issue and a further protest is being planned for the Dáil next Tuesday.