N73 included in TD's crunch meeting with Taoiseach

THE N73 will be a beneficiary of the deal reached by Cork East TD James O’Connor during his crunch meeting with Taoiseach Mícheál O’Connor following the omission of a bypass of Killeagh and Castlemartyr from the National Development Plan announced on Monday.

Deputy O’Connor met with Mr Martin as well as Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath on Thursday after the Cork East TD said he would resign from Fianna Fáil if the bypass of the two village which, he says, were promised to him at a Fianna Fáil Parliamentary Party meeting.

Had Deputy O’Connor decided to resign from Fianna Fáil, it would have left the Government in a precarious position with a majority of just three, 81-78.

Speaking to The Corkman on Friday, Deputy O’Connor said he was ‘delighted at the progress was made at yesterday’s meeting’.

"It’s sufficient – I’ve been given the commitments by the Minister for Transport that in terms of rural road projects that there is a commitment being given by Government to progress them despite they’re not being referenced in the National Development Plan directly.

"That was the basis of much of my concern, from having worked directly with State agencies such as Transport Infrastructure Ireland, often their excuse that they refer to when not funding road projects and that’s something we had a very strong discussion on yesterday.

"I met with the Taoiseach in good faith, and with Minister McGrath and Minister Ryan – it was a very productive discussion and I am very grateful to them for facilitating it, particularly An Taoiseach Mícheál Martin.

"We discussed at length how the situation had developed to the point of having to have the meeting.and we also discussed a way forward.

"I’m confident having received those commitments that I can continue on with my work.”

Deputy O’Connor said that had been in touch with senior officials in Cork County Council to assure them that he would continue to campaign for funding for roads projects in the county.

He said he had also raised the issue surrounding the recent decision to withhold funding for the N73 Mallow to Mitchelstown road. He said the issue had been about the difficulty in securing a two year funding commitment to get the necessary works done on the road, widening and resurfacing, and that he was confident now that the issue would be addressed and resolved.

There was a slow roll protest on the road last Thursday to illustrate the anger and frustration felt by road users, particularly hauliers, on the route.

Deputy O’Connor described the days since Sunday when he had learned what would be in the plan to Wednesday when he announced his intention to leave Fianna Fáil if the situation wasn’t addressed and Thursday’s meeting as ‘difficult’.

While some had pointed to his age – he’s the youngest TD in the Dáil at 24 – he said he accepted that politics was a ‘rough and tumble’ career but that he had been elected to the Dáil to get things done and and not his career and he would leave it to the people of Cork East whether they would re-elect him or not.