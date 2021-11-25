Muskerry’s Pat Malone receives Scór Lifetime Achievement Award

Pat Malone with his Lifetime Achievement Award to Scór pictured with his wife Mary along with Margaret Whelan, Chairperson, Munster Scor; Thomas Murray, Chairman, National Scór and Jerry Doody, Secretary, Munster Scór.

AN exceptional long standing dedication to the promotion of Scór and GAA earned well known Muskerry personality Pat Malone a Lifetime Achievement Award at the All-Ireland Scór Sinsir Finals hosted in Mayo at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence last weekend.

The award acknowledges an outstanding commitment and long service by the Éire Óg native to the GAA and Scór.

Back in 1971, as club chairman, Éire Óg Rince Aonar advanced to a county final for the first time and from a packed attendance in City Hall, outright honours belonged to eventual All Ireland winner Aidan Punch from Ballyphehane.

Read More

However, the privilege of seeing a club representative involved in Scór laid the groundwork for Pat Malone to become active not only in GAA affairs but also promoting Scór for the next 50 years, and right up to the present day.

The roots of Éire Og GAA were sown in 1889 when the parish club affiliated to the Cork County Board. 1928 saw a new era with the amalgamation of Bride Valley and Cloughduv to form Éire Óg before Cloughduv became an identity of its own with Farran and Ovens retaining the Éire Óg status from 1937.

Éire Óg Camogie Club, originally named Naomh Eoin, was founded in 1966 and adopted the Éire Óg title eight years later, teams and players enjoying some of the greatest honours in the game. Meanwhile, the Éire Óg Ladies Football Club is active, founded in 2003, again enjoying terrific success.

During the early years, club preparation at Scór was undertaken at Srelane and Farran Halls where Nancy Herlihy coached the club’s dancing teams, but over the subsequent years Éire Óg have set new standards in terms of facilities. The club is at the heart of the GAA within the Ovens catchment area, and a multi-purpose complex serves members, school and the far wider population with its hall, which is now a destination for county and Munster Scór final hostings under Pat Malone and his team.

It’s no coincidence that the current ultra modern facilities were delivered under the stewardship of Pat, who initially served as club chairman from 1970 to 1991. Now in his second term in the hot seat, some of the latest developments include lighting and a new stand on the main ground in addition to the club winning county football and hurling titles, highlighted too on securing Premier Senior status in football for the first time.

Administratively, Pat has given his time unselfishly to many roles, serving as cathaoirleach of Scór Chorcaí for 18 years in addition to holding the positions of chairman, vice-chairman and treasurer of the Muskerry Junior Board over a 30 years stint in addition to serving in positions at County Bord na nÓg and Co. Youth Officer.