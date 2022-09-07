Muskerry vintage car enthusiasts off on a drive

The Muskerry Vintage Club gathered over a €1000 for the Irish Air Ambulance on a run earlier this Summer.

FRESH from their successful run earlier this Summer, the Muskerry Vintage Club are organising another annual charity outing for the lovers of vintage and classic cars which will be taking place on Sunday, September 18.

Drivers are asked to convene at the GAA grounds in €20Cill na Martra at 10.30am that morning and that the first car will be driving off at midday.

Registration fee is €20 and there will be prizes on offer in the usual catergories. The picture above shows the proceeds of the Summer run being presented to the Irish Air Ambulance Service. Over €1000 was collected on the day. Not bad for old bangers!