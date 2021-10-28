MTU flying the flag for third-level in Munster

MTU president Professor Maggie Cusack with Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, who described the establishment of the MTU as “an important milestone for higher education in Ireland”.

ON Monday, November 8 the third-level education sector in the south-west of the country will mark a very special milestone, when Munster Technological University’s (MTU) official flag will flutter over its six campuses for the first time.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris will preside over a ceremony that will see the flag raised simultaneously at the University’s locations in Cork and Kerry.

Established in January through the amalgamation of the Cork Institute of Technology and the Institute of Technology in Tralee, the MTU became the country’s second technology university and the first outside of the capital.

It is also the first new university to be established in the south-west region of the country since the foundations of UCC in 1845.

The move, which came about following the introduction of the 2018 Technological Universities Act that it possible for two or more ITs to come together to seek technological university status.

At the time Minister Harris described the formation of the MTU as a landmark event.

“The establishment of only the second technological university in the State is another important milestone for higher education in Ireland and, in particular, for the south-west,” said Minister Harris.

“From today MTU will start its journey and drive access, excellence, and regional development. It will strengthen the links with businesses, all of which will greatly enrich and enhance the south-west region,” he added.

The MTU has an enrolment of more than 18,000 students across its Bishopstown campus, the Cork School of Music, the College of Art and Design, National Maritime College, and two Tralee campuses, offering more than 140 study programmes.

MTU president Professor Marie Cusack said the flag raising ceremony, which was deferred from January to allow all the relevant stakeholders to attend, would represent a symbolic “new dawn” for higher education in Ireland.

“The establishment of the MTU has been an unqualified success. Demand from CAO applicants has surged, with first-preference honours degree applications for MTU courses rising by more than 16% - almost twice the national average,” said Professor Cusack.

“First-preference degree application levels increased by almost 4%, a very positive outcome in a hugely important programme category,” she added.

Professor Cusack said the KTI annual Knowledge Transfer Survey (2020) indicated that total research expenditure in MTU exceeded €22M, the highest total achieved across Ireland’s technological universities and institutes of technology.

She said that with a further huge increase to come in the number of students seeking higher education opportunities across the south-west, the establishment of MTU “could not have come at a better time”.

“MTU will play a leadership role in the strategic development of the south-west region, and, in so doing, will adopt a global outlook and a civic-centric value system. MTU will anchor the development of the South West region, while participating fully on both the national and international stages,” said Professor Cusack.

“We will play a central and strategic role in ensuring that there are fantastic opportunities for all to achieve their full potential in education, in life and in their careers,” she concluded.