MTU Code Red initiative aiming to create period dignity ‘one bathroom at a time’

Code Red team members MTU lecturer Maria Cullinane, Lisa Moran, graduate studies at MTU and Professor Margaret Linehan, head of the School of Humanities, with MTU president Maggie Cusack (second from left). Photo: Darragh Kane.

THE Munster Technology University (MTU) has launched a campaign aimed at addressing period poverty, that includes providing free single-use sanitary products to students and staff at 60 locations across its six campuses.

In addition to providing free sanitary pads and tampons ‘Code Red’, the first ever ‘period dignity’ initiative ever introduced in Ireland, also aims to tackle period taboos through a series of events, talks and workshops taking place this week.

It is estimated that Irish women spend €132 each year on tampons and sanitary towels, with research by anytimeofthemonth.com revealing that up to half have experienced issues around affording these essential products.

Ellen O’Shea of the MTU Equality, Diversity and Inclusion team said there was a clear need for the Code Red initiative, pointing out “nobody knows another person’s circumstances or whether they can afford these products.”

“If toilet paper is free, then sanitary products should be as well,” she said.

This basic idea led to a proposal by MTU technical officer Dermot Barry, who lives near Fermoy, to establish a Cod Red working group mirroring a successful period dignity initiative run by his union Unite in the UK.

“The union reached out to reps in Ireland to start a similar initiative here. Being a husband and a father, I thought it was a very worthwhile initiative and so I decided to set up the working group,” he said.

The ethos behind the campaign is that no person who menstruates should have to miss out on educational activities, work, or recreation due to a lack of access to the necessary products.

It can often be the case that knowing where to go, or who to ask, for sanitary products can be embarrassing.

Indeed, a Plan International survey found that 61% of women felt too embarrassed to talk about their periods.

With this in mind, each designated Cod Red bathroom at the Bishopstown campus, the School of Music, the College of Art and Design, and the National Maritime College, as well at MTU’s two campuses in Tralee in Co Kerry, are stocked with sustainable, single-use sanitary pads and tampons developed by Irish company We Are Riley.

There are also a limited number of re-usable products available upon request from the various MTU Students Union Offices, as well as Lidl sponsored packs of sanitary products.

MTU president, Professor Maggie Cusack, described the Red Code initiative as being “another step towards equality across MTU.”

We know that period poverty is real and therefore at MTU we are addressing it,” said Professor Cusack.

“Code Red will make a difference to the lives of our students and staff on the most basic, human dignity, level and will allow students to focus on what really matters while attending third level education – working towards their degree,” she added.

To find out more about the Code Red initiative and events taking place under its auspices visit www.cit.ie/edi/period-dignity.