Moynihan: ‘Good for young people, carers’

MEASURES contained within Budget 2022 for students and young people, family carers and employees working from home have been warmly welcomed by Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan.

Describing the budget as a “very positive one” for students, Deputy Moynihan said the extension of eligibility for the non-adjacent SUSI grant from 45km to 30km and the increase in the eligibility threshold to €1,000 were big improvements.

“The change in the non-adjacent eligibility criteria to 45km means that people in areas such as west of Macroom and even from the town would qualify for the higher grant if attending college in Cork. This budget has also increased the SUSI grant by €200,” he said.

“This marks the first time in ten years that the government has increased funding for SUSI in the budget,” said Deputy Moynihan.

He also welcomed the halving of public transport fees for 19 to 23 years-olds, saying it would be of huge benefit to young people and families.

Deputy Moynihan said the increase in weekly payments and widening of access to supports for more family carers demonstrated commitment to the sector.

“Budget 2022 shows that Government values and recognises the vital role family carers play in providing care provision as well as the additional strain many have been under during the pandemic,” he said.

“Also very encouraging is the significant increase in the capital disregard for Carer’s Allowance. This will make a huge difference to the lives of many people providing the backbone of care in the country.”

Deputy Moynihan said he also welcomed the income tax deduction of 30% of the cost of vouched expenses for remote workers

“It has been something I have been calling for for some time. I have spoken in the Dáil on this issue and called on the Minister to address it as a matter of urgency. It is a step in the right direction to help support the migration from office to remote working,” he said.

“The current arrangement is 10% tax relief and some people may only get a little as €200 back on broadband, heart and electricity electric bills. This newer relief will allow employees to get up to three times more back on their bills.”