Moving tributes paid to Kanturk lady killed in tragic road traffic collision

MOVING tributes have been paid to the popular Kanturk lady who lost her life in a tragic road traffic collision in the town.

Esther Barrett died after being struck by a car at Greenane Street Lower at around 8.15am on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services rushed incident on the busy street, but Ms Barry was pronounced dead at the scene and her remains later removed to the Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

The street was closed for several hours following the incident to allow Garda forensic undertaken a technical examination of the scene and diversions put in place.

Ms Barry’s cousin, Cork county councillor John Paul O’Shea, said he was very saddened to hear of her passing in such tragic circumstances.

“Esther was very much part of the town of Kanturk, you would always see her out around the town or helping with the Tidy Towns group. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her,” said Cllr O’Shea.

Sentiments echoed by his county council colleague Cllr Bernard Moynihan, who described the late Ms Barry as a wonderful woman who devoted much of her time to the community she loved.

“Esther was a woman who had the DNA of Kanturk written into her heart and soul. She would often be seen about the town and would always stop for a chat. She took great pride helping to maintain the appearance of Kanturk through her work with Tidy Towns,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and wide circle of friends at this tragic time,” he added.

In a post of their Facebook page the Kanturk Tidy Towns Community paid their own tribute to the late Ms Barrett, posting a picture of her paint brush in hand painting the grotto near her home.

Beneath the photo was a simple expression of grief which read “this morning Kanturk woke to the sad news of Esther’s death. May she rest in peace.”

The high regard in which the late Ms Barrett was very much evidence by the fact that hundreds of people reacted to the message leaving their condolences.

In a message posted to their Facebook page Kanturk Men’s Shed expressed their sincere condolences to Ms Barrett’s family.

“Esther was often seen helping Trish O’Neill in the grotto and surrounding areas here in Greenane in keeping the place clean and tidy and like Trish she spent many an evening given up her time to help keep this beautiful town clean and tidy,” it read.

“As a neighbour Esther was willing to help out anytime her assistance was called on and will be missed here in Greenane. RIP Esther, may you be welcomed to into heaven with all our best wishes.”

In accordance with current guidelines, Ms Barrett’s Funeral Mass will take place privately on Friday at 1.30pm in St John the Baptist Church, Ballyclough followed by private cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.

Meanwhile Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to assist in their ongoing investigation into the tragedy.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who was on Greenane Street Lower, Kanturk, or the immediate vicinity, between 8.00am and 8.45am on Tuesday morning make contact with Mallow Garda station on 022 31450 of any Garda station,” said a spokesperson.

“Any road users who were in Kanturk on that morning, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they added.