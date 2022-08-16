Moving tributes paid following death of former Cork North-West TD and Cork county councillor Frank Crowley

Tributes have been paid to the former Cork county councillor and Fine Gael TD for Cork North West, Frank Crowley, who passed away on Tuesday.

A Banteer native, the late Mr Crowley was first elected to Cork County Council for the Kanturk area in 1974, remaining a member of the local authority until 2004, holding the position as chairman (now County Mayor) in 1988/89.

Mr Crowley was elected to the 22nd Dáil for the then new Cork North-West constituency in 1981 and was re-elected at five further general elections before losing his seat in 1997.

A highly distinguished public representative Mr Crowley was renowned for speaking his mind, his straight forward, no nonsense approach to public service and having a hands-on a ‘do-it-yourself’ approach to getting things done.

Sentiments very much echoed by sitting Cork-North West TD Michael Creed, whose late father Donal Creed also served alongside the late Mr Crowley in the Dáil for many years.

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of my former Dáil colleague, fellow Fine Gael member and friend. He was a member of Cork County Council for more than 30-years, a TD for 16-years and a public representative with a cross-party reputation for honesty, integrity and dedication,” said Deputy Creed.

“I had the privilege of working with Frank when we were both Fine Gael TDs for Cork North West. His work ethic was extraordinary,” he added.

Deputy Creed described the late Mr Crowley as a “fearless advocate for his constituents” at national level who left he left no stone unturned in his efforts to serve them, recalling his “tenacity and persistence” in delivering key infrastructural projects, including the Kanturk Flood Relief Scheme.

“At home in his beloved North Cork, he built a reputation for excellence in his approach to public representation in the Kanturk Electoral Area. For Frank, it was all about doing the work and helping people. That is what he did, and he did it consistently well,” said Deputy Creed.

“For that reason, he was always held in high regard by people of all political persuasions and none,” he added.

Deputy Creed was joined by Fine Gael Cork county councillor John Paul O’Shea in offering their sincere condolences to Mr Crowley’s wife Win, daughter Leah, son Ken and extended family.

“It was with immense sadness that I heard of the passing of Frank Crowley. He was a gentleman to the core, had a tremendous career and left a lasting legacy in the town of Kanturk and the wider Cork North constituency,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“Frank was a neighbour, a friend and was a great guiding hand to me over the last number of years. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis,” he added.

Former Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader John Bruton said was “deeply saddened” to learn of Mr Crowley’s Passing.

“His formidable vote getting ability was vital to enabling Fine Gael to get into Government. Frank loved North Cork and spoke up for it with deep conviction,” said Mr Bruton.

The late Mr Crowley’s Rosary will take place on Tuesday evening from 9pm at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Banteer and he will repose at the funeral home from 6.30pm on Wednesday evening followed by removal at 8pm to St Joseph’s Church, Lyre.

Mr Crowley’s funeral mass will take place at 11am, on Thursday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.