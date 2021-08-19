Most recent figures show Mallow and Fermoy LEAs have lowest Covid -19 incidence rates in Cork

THE most recent set of available figures Covid-19 for confirmed cases and incidence rates across Cork have revealed something of a mixed bag for the various regions across the city and county.

The figures taken from the Covid-19 data hub revealed the number of cases and the incidence of the virus across all or Ireland’s 166 local electoral area’s (LEAs) over the 14-day period from Tuesday, July 27 to Monday, August 9.

The figures showed the Mallow LEA, which has a population of 29,157, recorded the lowest number of cases in Cork over the two week-period at 41 with an incidence rate 140.6 per 100,000 people.

This incidence rate was considerably below the recorded national figure for the period of 422.5 per 100,000 people.

The Fermoy LEA, which has a population of 36,406 recorded the next lowest number of cases Cork at 64, with an incidence rate of 175.8.

However, it was not all good news for the North Cork region with the Kanturk LEA, which has a population of 24,935, recording 73 cases and an incidence rate of 292.8, one of the highest in the county over the two-week period.

Macroom (population 36,844) returned the highest incidence rate of any LEA in Cork County over the two-week period at 350.1, recording 129 cases.

The LEA with the next highest incidence rate was recorded in Cobh (population 34,117) at 310.7, with 106 confirmed Covid -19 cases.

Elsewhere the Midleton LEA (population 45,441) recorded 135 cases and an incidence rate of 297.1; Carrigaline (population 35,141) 83 cases and an incidence rate of 236.2 and Bandon-Kinsale (population 37,269) 78 cases and an incidence rate of 209.3.

In West Cork the Skibbereen LEA (population 30,281) recorded 67 cases and an incidence rate of 221.3 and Bantry (population 22,424) 42 cases and an incidence rate of 187.3, the lowest of any area in the county.

An analysis of the figures for Cork City showed that the South Central LEA (population 38,667) was the only one across the entire city and county to record an incidence rate higher than the national rate at 439.7 with 170 confirmed cases.

The North East LEA (population 42,169) recorded an incidence rate of 260.5 and 152 cases; North West (population 40,186) an incidence rate of 358.3 and 144 cases; South West (population 47,049) an incidence rate of 323.1 and 151 cases and the South East LEA (population 42,782) recorded an incidence rate of 320.2 and 137 confirmed cases.