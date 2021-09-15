More ‘wrong way’ warning signs needed for slip roads

ADDITIONAL safety measures, including flashing electronic signage, should be considered for installation at slip-roads to prevent drivers entering motorways in the wrong direction.

The issue was raised at this week’s meeting of Cork County Council by Cllr. Willie O’Leary who pointed to a number of fatal collisions, two of which involved his own constituents near the M8 in north Cork, which occurred as a result of drivers driving onto the motorway via the wrong slip road.

“I fully understand that, at our motorway junctions, measures are already in place,” said Cllr. O’Leary.

“In my view it doesn’t go far enough. If you go to the M50 in Dublin or the interchanges on the M7, there are heavy rumble strips that would tell you that you are entering the motorway in the wrong direction.

“One death is enough.”

Cllr O’Leary said the issued needed to be looked at nationally and his motion called for engagement with the appropriate public bodies to request the installation of enhanced signage and warning measures on the motorway slip roads.

In light of the number of road fatalities in this instance, the Council should also agree that a national audit is required in this regard, he suggested.

“A few families have come to me in view of the fatalities that have occurred around the country and said to me that this is an issue.”

He said that the issue needed to be looked at in particular as there was an elderly demographic ‘who need help and assistance and greater signage and warning would help them’.

“We’ve had three deaths in the last year, we can’t have any more where a simple solution may be on the table to prevent the further loss of life.”

Seconding the motion, Cllr. Deirdre O’Brien said she could call to mind thre fatalities which had occurred as a result of this issue in recent years.

Cllr Frank O’Flynn said he had been told by ‘a lot of people’ that they had gone down the motorway slip road the wrong way and had to ‘back, back’.

“Often cases you have a lot of roundabouts which can be very confusing for even the best of motorists.

“In the future we’re going to have more accidents like this due to the increase in the number of motorways,” he said.

Bearing in mind that we’re entering the winter months, and darkness is falling earlier, he suggested a ‘flashing red X’ when the lane is closed.

“With modern technology there should be no problem putting one of those at all the exits.”

Councillor Frank Roche went further with his suggestion that ramps would be installed which would rise if a sensor detected the driver going the wrong way. He added that the sensors could be fitted with devices which would puncture tyres and prevent the vehicles making any further progress.

Cllr Sheila O’Callaghan said she lived very close to the M8 and saw alot of these incidents occurring and said that while she accepted human error played a large part in the occurrences, that it wasn’t sufficient to have the little circle with the cross on it.

Council Roads Director Padraig Barrett said he would take the matter to the relevant authority, Transport Infrastructure Ireland.