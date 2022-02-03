More than 9,000 vacant homes in Cork - Senator

There are thousands of vacant and derelict homes throughout rural Ireland.

THERE were more than 9,000 vacant homes across County Cork as of the end of 2021 with almost 1500 of these completely derelict, a Cork based Fine Gael senator has disclosed.

And now Senator Tim Lombard is organising an online workshop on Monday to begin the consultation process which he hopes will lead to the untapped potential of these vacant buildings of becoming family homes being realised.

According to Senator Lombard, the wide experience of people in communities throughout the region could feed into a consultation process which could untap the potential he believes exists for adding to available housing.

“As of Q4 2021, the vacancy rate of properties across Cork was 4.1% with a total of 9,409 vacant homes. There wereo 1,448 derelict units – a rate of 6.3 units per 1,000 properties in Cork

“Looking across the rest of Munster, the vacancy rate for Waterford was 2.8%, 4.6% for Limerick, 5.7% for Tipperary, 6.5% for Clare and 9% for Kerry.The average vacancy rate across the country was 4.4%.

“The evidence is that some local authorities are much better at making use of the available schemes, while some of those tools could be better designed. If all local authorities replicated the best performing county, nearly 5,000 vacant units could be quickly back in use in Munster.

“Cork City and County have not fully taken up the opportunities offered by the Repair and Refurbishment schemes to date, with just 178 units repurposed through the schemes in the past four years. This is despite having almost 9,500 vacant homes, including 1,500 derelict units.

“It is disappointing that no Cork town has had the opportunity to have a Town Health Check, which is designed to help towns create a pathway to renewal.

“However, 67 projects across the county have benefited from over €5.1m in funding under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme since 2016.

“The selection of projects in Banteer, Kinsale, Annes Grove, Ballydesmond, Coláiste Iosagáin Campus, Rathcormac, Macroom, Kanturk, Mitchelstown, The Beara Breifne Way, Youghal and Fermoy to receive combined funding of €14m under the Rural Regeneration Fund is a welcome step and must be the first of many such initiatives. Skibbereen, with €100,000 in funding, has been selected to develop the first town centre masterplan in Cork.

“We need to offer towns and villages an integrated tool kit for planning and delivery of renewal.”