More than 70 events throughout Cork on Culture Night

Cllr Gillian Coughlan, Cork County Council Mayor, launched Culture Night during the week. More than 70 events are planned throughout the county.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan, Cork County Council Mayor, launched Culture Night during the week. More than 70 events are planned throughout the county. Also pictured are Assistant County Manager James Fogarty and other Council officials.

Culture Night is returning to Cork County over 70 family friendly free events throughout Bandon, Carrigaline, Clonakilty, Cobh, Fermoy, Macroom, Mallow, Midleton and the surrounding areas.

Scheduled for Friday, September 17, Culture Night is a national initiative by the Arts Council of Ireland and is being delivered locally by Cork County Council.

Hundreds of creative volunteers, performers, writers and artists will bring the annual celebration of creativity back into Cork towns and villages, as Culture Night returns after last year’s successful mix of online and on location events.

This year will see an increase in the number of in person events, exhibitions and workshops in a variety of venues and in line with government Covid 19 guidelines.



Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Gillian Coughlan welcomed the return of Culture Night and said it played an important role in our communities ‘connecting people with the incredible knowledge and talent of local cultural workers and with their own creativity and imagination’.

"Last years transition to a blended Culture Night of online activities and on-site resources was a testament to the importance of the event and the resilience and adaptability of the sector. This year, I greatly welcome the opportunity to join fellow Cork County residents in celebrating culture on our doorsteps together, safely.

"Let's make this Culture Night a great opportunity to 'Come Together Again'.”

Deputy Chief Executive of Cork County Council, James Fogarty acknowledged that the arts and culture sector had faced ‘immense challenges in the past year’.

“Their resilience in the face of adversity is nothing short of outstanding.

“In supporting Culture Night, we in Cork County Council wish to affirm that we support the incredible work done to preserve and interpret culture here, for the benefit of all in our community and we will continue to enable residents to connect with the sector through the work of our Library and Arts Services.”

Grainne O’Connor, Cork County Culture Night Co-ordinato said as Cork was a big county, it was delivering a big programme of events for Culture Night.

"Coming together again safely is what we all yearn for and September 17

offers an opportunity for us to get out and about and experience first had the incredible creativity in our communities.

“Mark the date in your diary, make a cup of tea or coffee and have a look at the programme online.

"There is sure to be something to interest you, your friends and family."

For further information please contact arts@corkcoco.ie or visit www.culturenightcorkcounty.ie