More than 500 Ukrainian pupils enrolled in Cork schools

Millstreet Community School is among a number of Cork schools to welcome Ukrainian pupils - and has provided a Ukrainian version of its website as part of its mission to extend a 'céad míle fáilte' to new students.

The Department of Education has confirmed that more than 500 Ukrainian pupils have enrolled in Cork primary and secondary schools since the refugees from the Russian invasion began to arrive in Ireland.

A total of 536 students were enrolled in Cork schools as of Friday, May 13. This is almost 10% of the total number of Ukrainian pupils which have enrolled in schools throughout Ireland since February.

In terms of the figures for Cork, 365 of the 536 total are in primary schools while 171 have enrolled in secondary schools.

The Department of Education has also confirmed that Regional Education and Language Teams have been put in place to support the transition of Ukrainian children into Irish schools. These REALT teams are being organised under the auspices by the Cork Education and Training Board and its equivalent in other regions.

Building on existing regional education support structures is the primary role of these teams and the initial focus will be on assisting families in securing school places.

REALT are also supporting schools in the area to meet the needs of these children as they emerge, advising and supporting the Department of Education in developing new capacity where required, and co-ordinating the provision of education services to schools and families across their defined area.

These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.