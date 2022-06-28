More than 12,000 condoms sent through the post by Cork Sexual Health Centre

Pictured are members of the Sexual Health Centre team, Konrad Im, Dr. Martin Davoren, Aishling McCormack, Emily Barrett, Elinor O''Donovan, Muire O'Farrell, Catherine Kennedy, Phil Corcoran and Olivia Teahan, at the launch of the Drug, Alcohol and Sexual Health new mobile unit for Cork and Kerry, at St. Finbarrs Campus, Cork. Sexual Health Centre launch of joint community initiative with Cork Local and Southern Regional Drug & Alcohol Task Forces. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

MORE than 12,000 condoms and lubricant were sent to the homes of clients of the Cork Sexual Health Centre during the Covid lockdown, the agency’s annual report has disclosed.

The 12,660 condoms sent through to the post were among 42,081 condoms distributed during 2021 by the centre which focuses its services mainly on Cork and Kerry but distributed the condoms nationwide. “The service was particularly popular in 2021 with the reduction in Covid 19 restrictions allowing a return to socialising, and the increased sexual activity seen as a result,” the report said.

The Centre worked with its partners such as HIV Ireland, Gay Health network(GHN), the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI), the Cork Simon Community,Edel House, and various LGBT+ organisations during lockdown to ensure condoms weremade available and accessible.

"One of our quickest growing services is our postal condom service, easily accessed online via our website,” the report, launched on Tuesday by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, stated.

"The "bag" service for sex workers was also available by post and drop-in throughout the year with 8,656 condoms distributed.

Outreach services such as these and a Mobile Sexual Health Unit – Drugs, Alcohol and Sexual Health (DASH) - which toured to venues around Cork and Kerry were the centrepiece of the work of the centre during 2021, it reported.

It also provided free period products to young people by installing dispensers in Cork Education and Training Board youth organisations.

“The dispensers aim to tackle period poverty while ensuring that everyone gets factual and informative guidance surrounding menstrual health,” the report states.

“The sides of the units are labelled allowing easy access to information through QR codes, along with signposting to a dedicated youth Instagram page ‘SHC_HUB’, where they will find an agony aunt called ‘The SHIFT Expert’ to answer any questions.”

Ciarán Lynch, the chairperson of the Sexual Health Centre, said the outreach services and links with other community organisations were crucial to providing sexual health in local towns across Cork during a ‘continually challenging period for many’.

"By bringing sexual health to people where they live through DASH, and demonstrating a thoughtful and progressive approach to youth sexual health needs with the offering of period product dispensers, we have been able to make sexual health information more equitable and accessible than ever before

Demand for condoms increased during 2021, according to the report. As well as the 12,660 condoms distributed nationwide in discreet packaging via the postal service during the year, the Centre also continued to provide both virtual and in person crisis pregnancy and HIV counselling, online information campaigns; and sexual health workshops for young people, LGBTI+ people, members of marginalised communities, professionals, and the wider community.

Centre Executive Director Martin Davoren said the CSHC team was committed to responding to its clients needs.

“The 2021 annual report represents a continued evolution and originality in our approach to this work. By partnering with other organisations, bringing sexual health into new spaces and offering services through new modalities, we have been able to make sexual health a more accessible part of people’s everyday lives.”