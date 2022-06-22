More ‘Pride’ events to be held in rural areas in the future

Will smaller towns and villages around County Cork be hosting Pride events to celebrate with the LGBTIQ community in future years?

NOW living in Dublin, Cork man Matt Kennedy, who identifies as ‘trans’, has spoken of the challenges he faced as he grew up in west Cork.



“I grew up, and until the age of 18 lived in a very rural part of west Cork – I’m a trans man myself, I just didn’t know what it was, I didn’t have the language to explain my experience,” he said.



“It wasn’t until I went to university and I met other people in the community who were thriving and who were accepted and lived really full lives that I was able to understand my own experience.”



Now when he returns home, almost a decade later, some people are very welcoming and accepting while others ignore him completely.



Matt was speaking to The Corkman as a new group, Bród West Cork, was announced as a new member of a new coalition, Trans Equality Together.

Its aim is to advocate for trans and non-binary people in the west of Ireland, and the network is looking for more groups from County Cork to join up.



The aim of Trans Equality Together is to promote positive attitudes towards trans and non-binary people in Cork and around the country, to advocate for policy and legislative changes that will improve their lives and make society more equal for all and to counter the negative and false messages about trans people that have been circulating in recent years.



Matt, who now works as a Policy and Research Officer with Belong to LGBTI+ youth services, looks forward to the day when more Pride events and parades are held in west Cork and other parts of the county and are not the preserve of cities such as Cork, Dublin and Belfast.

“I think there’s work to be done on that as there needs to be an improvement in levels of acceptance,” Matt said.



“When parts of the LGBTQ community feel that they’re respected, I think that will be a natural progression, that we;ll see more and more Pride events, even in the form of parades or different events popping up in those smaller communities around Ireland.



“In many ways there will have to be more acceptance and more of a demonstration of support for those communities in their locality first.”



Speaking at the launch, Sara Phillips, Chair of TENI and Co-Director of Trans Equality Together, said: “The aim of Trans Equality Together is to bring together the diverse array of organisations that work with the trans community directly and those that are our allies – to demonstrate to politicians, policymakers and the wider public the breadth of support that exists for trans rights and the challenges that we, as a community, are facing right now.”