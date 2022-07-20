More grants needed for suckler farmers

A family farming group is calling on the Minster for Agriculture to create grants for suckler farmers, as the sector sees a decline in numbers.

A family farming group is calling on the Minster for Agriculture to create grants for suckler farmers, as the sector sees a decline in numbers.

The Irish Family-Farm Rights Group (IFFG) have joined several representative bodies that have said that the sector is suffering from a lack of government support in comparison to other agricultural sectors.

IFFG National Chairman and Mallow-based farmer, Donie Shine has said that West Cork has been severely impacted by this decline.

“The meetings are ongoing between ourselves and the Minister, we had a meeting this evening [Wednesday] and we will be discussing the outcome in more detail next week,” he said.

According to a recent Teagasc report, of the 7,069 farms in West Cork, 3,783 are suckler farms with over 39,000 cows.

In a statement released in June, Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) suckler chairman, Jimmy Cosgrave, said “Minister McConalogue has made a major mistake in not including a coupled payment for suckler farmers in the CAP strategic plan. This is all the more evident when we see that in 2021, dairy farms made nine times more income than suckler farms.”

“Suckler farming is vital to the economies of many rural communities especially in the west of Ireland. It is simply not viable for small or fragmented holdings, or those on marginal land, to make large-scale investment to convert to dairying. In any event, the signal is coming from processors and government that we have enough dairy farmers now. The Minister must face up to the reality that suckler farming needs higher supports, and this must be delivered.”

The sentiment was shared by the Irish Farmers’ Association, with Livestock Chairman, Brendan Golden, saying “Suckler and beef farmers will play our part on climate action. Measures that are practical to implement; have the potential to add value on our farms; and contribute to the climate objective will all be considered. But the level of ambition for the sector will be determined by the level of Government and industry ambition to directly support farmers in the process. We do not have the economic capacity for extra investments or changes of practice on our farms.”