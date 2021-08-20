Monitored alarm system helps foil attempted house burglary in Kanturk

A black A4 Audi, similar to the one used in the attempted burglary in Kanturk.

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses to an attempted break-in at a house in the Kanturk town that took place in broad daylight on the afternoon of Sunday, August 15 last.

Fermoy-based crime prevention officer Sgt John Kelly said the incident happened shortly after the owners had left the house at around 1.05pm.

“Around 15-minutes later they and a neighbour received simultaneous automated texts from an alarm monitoring company alerting them that the house alarm had been activated,” said Sgt Kelly.

“They immediately turned back and as they approached they saw the rear of a black Audi A4 with a 08-G registration outside the house. The driver of the car was revving the engine very loudly and blowing the horn as if to alert another person that they had been spotted,” he added.

Sgt Kelly said a male with his face covered by a grey hoodie ran from the house to the car and jumped in before it took off at high speed.

“We believe there was no-one else in the car and we are unsure which direction it headed in. Upon closer inspection one of the house windows was broken but the burglar did not have time to enter the premises before the alarm went off,” said Sgt Kelly.

“The small piece at the centre of the hub cap on the front right wheel was missing It is more than likely that the number plates on the car had been cloned and may well have been used in other burglaries. The way these types of criminals tend to work is that they work a car hard for a few weeks and then its is found somewhere burned out,” he added.

Sgt Kelly said the manner in which the attempted played out and the speed with which the house owners were alerted was an indication of just how effective monitored alarm systems can be.

“While they do incur a cost to install, this particular incident showed that it can be money well spent against the cost of replacing valuable stolen items and repairing damage caused to a house.”

Sgt Kelly appealed for anyone who may be able to assist the Garda investigation into the incident to contact Mallow Garda station on 022 21105.

“Its is likely these criminals may have been scoping the area out waiting for the right opportunity to pounce. With his in mind we would ask that anyone in the Kanturk area who may have seen a black Audi A4 acting suspiciously on the day in question to get in contact with us,” said Sgt Kelly.

“We would also be interested in viewing any dash-cam footage from cars that may have been shot in the vicinity around the time of the incident,” he added.