Mixed bag of news for proposed road improvement projects around Mallow

County councillors told there was no funding forthcoming from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to widen a narrow stretch of the N72 road at Firville, west of Mallow town (above).

A SENIOR Cork County Council official has said it was hoped to commence work on resurfacing the N72 road between Mallow and Oliver’s Cross early next year.

The works were among a number proposed road re-mediation projects in the Mallow area that came under the spotlight the October meeting of Cork County Council’s northern area committee.

Describing the section of the N72 between the Spa and Oliver Cross as being in a “treacherous condition”, Cllr Pat Hayes (FF) requested a progress report on a scheme to repair the road surface.

Senior council engineer Sean Callery said the stretch of road was included in the Annabella to Lacknamona pavement strengthening scheme, which was included in last December’s road funding package for Cork announced by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

“The Spa to Spa Glen road and the Park Road in Mallow were included in the tender package for the scheme that went out on October 7,” said Mr Callery.

“We expect tenders to be returned by October 26 after which they will be evaluated and, subject to TII approval, we would expect to award a contract for the scheme before the end of this year or early in 2023,” he added.

While there was positive news on this topic, Cllr Hayes was disappointed with a reply from the council’s director of roads, Padraig Barrett to his request that public lighting be installed at Oliver’s Cross.

“This a very busy junction close to the Mallow GAA complex joining the N72 and N73 roads, with a lot of traffic passing through it each day. There have been a number of near misses there and public lighting would help improve safety at the junction,” said Cllr Hayes.

However, Mr Barrett said while he would raise the issue with TII, it was unlikely that they would fund public lighting at the junction.

“You should be aware that this is classed as a rural junction and there is a move away nationally from installing lighting at rural junctions on all roads, not just national roads. So, this is not on our current lighting programme,” said Mr Barrett.

Moving west of Mallow town, Cllr Tony O’Shea (FG) sought an update on a proposal to widen a stretch of the N72 at Firville between the turn off to the former beet factory and Cork Racecourse.

“When I raised this issue in late 2020 it was my understanding that land had been purchased was to be fenced off. However, there has been no progress since,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“There has been a number of accidents along this dangerous stretch of road over the years and I raise this today because I want to ensure it remains on the agenda,” he added.

Mr Barratt said that the council had been constantly seeking funding from TII for that section of road.

“Unfortunately, their current funding budget does not stretch to that. So, I would say not to expect any funding to be forthcoming until 2023,” said Mr Barratt.

Cllr Liam Madden (FG) asked Mr Barrett if the council could look at installing additional safety measures along the N20 between Grenagh and Mourneabbey.

“There are a lot of junctions on the stretch leading onto the N20 there is a major safety issue with people crossing what is a very busy road now that traffic volumes are back to pre-Covid Levels,” said Cllr Madden.

“There have been a lot of accidents along this stretch of the N20 in recent months and it is vitally important action is taken to improve safety there for motorists,” he added.

Mr Barrett said the council would liaise with TII on the issue and see what practical safety measures could be introduced along the road.