Mitchelstown in mourning following death of devoted mum during Galtee climb

FRIENDS of the Mitchelstown lady who tragically passed away while taking part in the ‘Climb for Charlie’ event in the Galtee Mountains last Saturday have set up a Go Fund Me page to support her two young children.

Devoted mother of two Cora O’Grady (51) took ill and collapsed at around 1pm while climbing Galtymore in Tipperary with her two children Luke (11) and Lily (8).

The Irish Community Ambulance was tasked to the scene close to the summit of the 918-metre high mountain and despite desperate efforts to revive Ms O’Grady she was pronounced dead at the scene at around 2pm.

Ms O’Grady’s body was removed to the Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem and a file will be prepared into her death for the Coroners Court.

Ms O’Grady from Mandeville Park in Mitchelstown was part of a group climbing the Co Tipperary mountain, one of hundreds of similar events taking place across the country inspired by former RTÉ journalist and broadcaster Charlie Bird.

Mr Bird (72), who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year, climbed Croagh Patrick over the weekend as part of a fundraising campaign in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and the mental health charity Pieta.

His joy at completing the challenge was tempered with sadness, after hearing the news of Ms O’Grady’s tragic death.

On Monday morning Mr Bird took to social media to offer his condolences to Ms O’Grady’s friends and family.

“Cora, who was climbing in the Galty (sic) mountains took ill and passed away. Her family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers,” he tweeted.

A family friend told The Corkman that Ms O’Grady’s death has left a black cloud of grief hanging over the community in Mitchelstown.

“Cora was a very active lady who had climbed in the Galtee’s on previous occasions. A former air hostess, she had spent some time in Canada before moving back to Ireland with her two children. She was absolutely devoted to Luke and Lily, they were the light of her life,” the said.

“Cora had recently returned to education to complete an SNA course. Her death has come as a huge shock to her family and wide circle of friends,” the added.

Ms O’Grady’s will repose in the Chapel of Rest, Mitchelstown on Wednesday between 5pm and 7pm. Her requiem mass will take place on Friday at noon in the Church of Mary Conceived Without Sin before burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Meanwhile, thousands of Euros have been donated to the GoFundMe page https://gofund.me/2c1a3b0d set up by friends to support Ms O’Grady’s children.

“Cora adored her two children and devoted every waking hour to them. They were her life,” reads a message on the page.

“Cora will be sadly missed by all who know her. As a community, everyone wants to offer their help, so we have set up this page. All funds raised will help support Cora’s two wonderful children, Luke and Lilly. Any donations will be greatly appreciated.”