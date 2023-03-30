Mitchelstown Games Tour will put the best of local sports on display

Blackrock v St Finbarr's - Cork County Senior Club Hurling Championship Round 3...10 October 2021; A general view of a sliotar during the Cork County Senior Club Hurling Championship Round 3 match between Blackrock and St Finbarr's at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile...ABC

Visitors are invited on Saturday next April 1 to enjoy demonstrations and to get the “feel” of the traditional Gaelic games of hurling (fastest field game in the world), skittles, horse shoe throwing, road bowls, handball as part of the Mitchelstown Games Tour.

The tour duration is 11am to 1 pm, with a meet-up point at the Clongibbon Hotel before a morning of great sporting fun across all native codes - a perfect taster for everyone interested in the Gaelic games.

“People can expect a lot from the event, from learning how to hold the ash hurley and whack that sliothar onto the hurling wall and on the grass pitch to enhance that exhubriant experience,” organisers said, adding:

“Similar excitement abounds in handling the skittle throwers, horse shoes , 28 ounce bowl and light handball. There is a friendly competitive side trying to outwit your friends in playing mini games. Indeed people of no or low experience are welcome to give it a go.

“Remember these were the amateur pastimes our ancestors played with great gusto. Why not try and fill their shoes?”

For more simply contact Seamus on (087)3589734 to see and conduct these novel games. Children are free. “Share these games with people home and away which are planned to be featured monthly.”