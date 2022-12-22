Mitchelstown ‘closed for business’ as ongoing sewage plant delay holds up developments

THE town of Mitchelstown has become a “no go” area for new housing and industrial developments, with the blame for this being placed firmly at the feet of Irish Water.

That’s according to furious local county councillors who say the town is dying on its feet because its overburdened waste water treatment plant is unable to cope with any increased capacity.

They claim that as a direct result of the long delay in upgrading the facility housing developments are being put on hold, forcing young adults to look elsewhere to build homes – resulting in marked decrease in children being enrolled in local national schools.

While some-short term improvements have been made to the plant, Irish Water has yet to provide a time-line for the construction of a new facility – much to the ongoing frustration of local councillors who vented their anger during the December meeting of the authority’s northern area committee.

Cllr Frank O’Flynn (FF) led the charge, saying that in recent weeks the town has lost a significant residential development and a plan for a large nursing home in Mitchelstown was shot down because the local sewage system would not be able to cope with the extra load.

"While temporary works are welcome, we need a long-term solution to this. We are no nearer to a solution now than we were a decade ago," said Cllr O'Flynn.

“Mitchelstown has become a no-go area for developments. This is a tremendous loss to the town and God alone knows what impact this is going to have in the long term. This is not good enough, we need a solution now,” he added

Cllr O’Flynn’s motion to seek assistance from central Government to urgently address the situation received the backing of his council colleagues.

Cllr Deirdre O’Brien (FF) said Mitchelstown was effectively “closed for business” because it is impossible to get planning permission for residential or industrial developments.

“We are losing our young people. Our school numbers are going down and our businesses are going to starting finding it impossible to get good quality local employees,” said Cllr O’Brien.

“This is a critical situation. We need to make sure that Mitchelstown is on the capital spending list and were get a new waste water treatment plant,” she added.

Cllr Kay Dawson (FG) said it was not good enough for Irish Water to keep kicking the can down the road.

“When you see school numbers falling, you now things are at a crisis stage. We do not want to see any more nonsense letters from Irish Water saying they are looking into it,” said Cllr Dawson.

“The time for excuses is gone. We need a long-term solution so we can start building and rejuvenating our town,” she added.

Cllr Noel McCarthy (FG) said his key concern was that the current situation is forcing young people to move away from the town and “they will never come back.”

Acting council assistant chief executive Niall Healy said he acknowledged the councillors frustrations, pledging to keep the issue at the top of the authority’s agenda.

“I can’t argue with anything that has been said here today. The long-term solution is that Mitchelstown needs a new treatment plant as a priority to unlock the towns massive potential,” said Mr Healy.

“Cork County Council will continue to beat that drum,” he added.