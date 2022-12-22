Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Mitchelstown ‘closed for business’ as ongoing sewage plant delay holds up developments

Cllrs Blame loss of housing and industrial projects firmly at the feet of Irish Water

Local county councillors saying it is impossible to get planning permission for new residential and industrial developments in Mitchelstown. Expand

Close

Local county councillors saying it is impossible to get planning permission for new residential and industrial developments in Mitchelstown.

Local county councillors saying it is impossible to get planning permission for new residential and industrial developments in Mitchelstown.

Local county councillors saying it is impossible to get planning permission for new residential and industrial developments in Mitchelstown.

corkman

Bill Browne

THE town of Mitchelstown has become a “no go” area for new housing and industrial developments, with the blame for this being placed firmly at the feet of Irish Water.

That’s according to furious local county councillors who say the town is dying on its feet because its overburdened waste water treatment plant is unable to cope with any increased capacity.

Privacy