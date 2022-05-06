Minister’s visit helps shine spotlight on tourism and leisure potential of North Cork community projects

Minister Heather Humphreys officially opens projects funded through her department
THE recent visit to North Cork by Rural and Community Development minister Heather Humphreys has helped showcase the “enormous amount” of community focussed projects being undertaken in towns and villages across the region.
That’s according to Cllr Gerard Murphy (FG) who said the Minister’s visit served to highlight what can be achieved when Cork County Council, local development groups and local communities work together to optimise Governmental funding streams.
During her visit to the region Minister Humphreys officially opened a number of projects funded through her department through the Government’s ‘Our Rural Future’ development policy.
Her first stop was in Newmarket where she opened the redeveloped Island Wood Trail, before moving onto Kanturk for the opening of the Town Park Playground and the turning of the sod on the Urban Walkway.
Her next port of call was Lombardstown where the Minister presided over the official opening of the new Tennis Club and the Gortroe to Lombardstown Walkway, which has become an increasingly popular facility for locals, especially during the pandemic.
Speaking in Lombardstown Minister Humphreys said the walkway was “exactly the kind of locally led-project that I want to see replicated right across rural Ireland.”
“A big part of our policy is supporting outdoor projects that will bring families, friends and communities together like this walkway. They not only enhance the social capital of a community but also improve the quality of life of the people of all ages,” said Minister Humphreys.
Her next appointment was in Dromahane when she opened the Community Park before moving onto the grounds of Mallow Castle opening the Lovers Leap and Castle Walkway bridges.
Moving eastwards, the Minister turned the sod for upgrade works at Fermoy’s Barnane Walking Trail before completing her tour in Mitchelstown where she visited the new Enterprise Hub and launched the Ballindangan Broadband Connection Point (BCP).
Cllr Murphy said it was important to point out that during her visit Minister Humphreys reiterated her departments commitment to the continued provision of community projects in rural communities.
“The important role played by Cork County Council in helping to develop these projects should also be noted,” he added.
Cllr Pat Hayes (FF) said the role played by development groups such as the Avondhu Blackwater Partnership and IRD Duhallow should also be recognised.
Cllr James Kennedy (Lab) made particular reference to the role these project would play in supporting North Cork’s burgeoning tourism sector.
“In Mallow alone there are six or seven exciting projects that will see the town and the wider North Cork region catch up with other tourism hotspots such as West Cork,” he said.