Minister's tribute following death of Garda wounded in Adare shooting

JUSTICE Minister Helen McEntee has paid tribute to Detective Garda Ben O’Sullivan, the survivor of the IRA attack which claimed the life of his partner Gerry McCabe, following his death which was announced today.

Detective Garda O’Sullivan, who originally hailed from Mourneabbey near Mallow, was hit 11 times by gunfire from an IRA gang which ambushed him and his colleague, Detective Garda Gerry McCabe in Adare on June 7, 1996, leaving his partner dead and O’Sullivan fighting for his life.

Minister McEntee said she was ‘deeply saddened’ to learn of the retired detective’s passing and said that he represented the very best of the values of the Garda Síochána.

"In this centenary year of An Garda Síochána, there is little doubt that Ben O’Sullivan represented the very best of its values, service and bravery,” said the Minister.

"Twice awarded a Gold Scott medal, Ben served his country with great courage and valour, selflessly taking on the burden of protecting all of us from danger.

"We thank him for his unstinting service and we mourn his passing.

The horrific attack on Ben and his partner, the late Detective Garda Jerry McCabe, on June 7, 1996, was one of the most sickening attacks on Garda members in the history of the State. “While Jerry’s life was taken instantly, Ben was shot eleven times and left with serious injuries along with the devastating loss of his great friend.

“The Irish people will never forget that day and the bravery of Ben, Jerry and all their colleagues.

“On behalf of the Government and my Department, I send my deepest sympathies to Ben’s wife Anne, their children and grandchildren, and all his many friends and colleagues in An Garda Síochána.”