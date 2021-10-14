Ministers are out of touch - SF’s Ní Riada

WHILE considerable sums are being ‘bandied about’ in this year’s budget, these are ‘are far from the targeted investment needed to tackle the crises in housing, health and childcare’, Cork North West Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada has said.

The main opposition party’s nominee in the constituency released a statement to The Corkman in which she said that people across the State were experiencing a ‘cost of living crisis’.

“The issues are well known - the cost of rent, the cost of childcare and the crisis in our healthcare system are no secret. Energy costs are skyrocketing,” said Ms. Ní Riada. “But where we needed to see solutions and real delivery we got nothing but platitudes.”

“We needed a budget to put workers and families first.

“We needed a budget to target resources where they are most badly needed.”

The Cork North West candidate said Carbon Tax increases would put €40 on to the price of a tank of oil, hike a tank of petrol’s cost by €3 and put a bag of coal up by €2.

“The government has chosen to do this when bills are already frighteningly high and will continue to go through the roof

“This government’s decision is only going to make life harder for people who are struggling to get by.”

She also slammed the Budget for what she termed its ‘vague promises on healthcare which are too little too late to address the magnitude of the crisis that exists’.

“Under Sláintecare free GP care was meant to be delivered within 5 years, by 2022. At the rate this government is going, the children who were supposed to be covered under that target will have children of their own.

“We need a healthcare system which works and which delivers the high quality care people need in a timely way.

“The housing crisis looms large across the country and thousands of people feel its effects every single day as they pay through their nose to keep a roof over their heads.

“Yet the Government has turned a blind eye and taken no action.

“They have left renters to fend for themselves while the giveaways for developers and landlords continue.”

The Sinn Féin candidate said her party ‘would have doubled capital investment to deliver 20,000 homes, cut rents and banned increases for three years’.

“We would have massively reduced the cost of childcare - instead the government is just freezing childcare fees at the already unaffordable high rates.

“Simply freezing fees isn’t good enough when so many families are already struggling to afford them.

“Instead, Sinn Féin would introduce a state model which would reduce the cost of fees by two thirds over the course of two years, by taking on the cost of staff wages.

“This investment would make fees finally affordable for families and invest in our children’s futures.”

She accused the current coalition Government of lacking ambition, ideas and direction and said a Sinn Féin Government would deliver a Budget which would put workers and families first.

“We stand ready to form a government that will deliver the change that people need.”

Sinn Féin published its alternative budget last week in which it pledged to spend more than €1.5 billion more than the Government has committed in the Budget announced this week.

The party has said that it would fund this extra expenditure through borrowing and additional taxes on people with earnings more than €140,000 per year.