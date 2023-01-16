Minister opens Banteer’s ‘Field of Dreams’ and the Bould Thady Quill would be pleased

The ‘Bould Thady Quill’ was nowhere to be seen or heard at the opening the new €2.2m astroturf addition to the famed Banteer sportsfield on a perishing Saturday morning but he’d be surely be smiling at the great expansion to the historic sporting venue where he earned his fame.

It was one of those rare community events in the almost post Covid era where grand parents, parents and local children gathered in their hundreds to celebrate a massive achievement after a huge community effort and only the cynics would have been left unsmiling at the conclusion of proceedings.

Long time friend of Banteer, and possibly many rural communities throughout Ireland, Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys was running late – it is 300 kilometres from her home in Monaghan – but there were no complaints to be heard as the children who weren’t out on the pitch displaying their sporting skills were running around the place munching some of the free chips and burgers that were being distributed from a fast food van in the car park. Adults were chatting in the stand and the Millstreet Pipe Band were waiting for their turn to perform as their fingers were going numb with the cold.

Finally, the Minister arrived and the proceedings got underway with Committee chairman Dermot McCarthy introducing speaker after speaker, starting with local Parish Priest, Fr. Winters, who blessed the Sportsfield and all who would use it in the years ahead.

Mr. McCarthy, in opening proceedings as Master of Ceremonies, had a long list of people to thank, not least two local families, the Sheehans of Banteer and the Barretts of Millstreet, who each had donated plots of land which were essential for the project to proceed.

“When we were planning this project, we could not build a full size pitch, we were short a little bit of ground over there at the far end,

"So we approached the Barrett family and asked them would they sell us a piece of ground and we got a bit of a shock, they said no!

"A very blunt no – but they said we will give it you free of charge.

"And we had the same with the Sheehan family, we couldn’t get up to the top, we were looking for a piece of ground, it was the same story with the Sheehan family.

"That is good community spirit.”

He also thanked the project’s legal adviser, solicitor Jimmy Lucey, ‘a man who never sent us a bill’ and the accountants, John O’Donoghue and Juliet, ‘who have no address for us, they never sent us a bill either’.

Thanks were also extended to local politicians, be they councillors or TDs, and the board and management of IRD Duhallow for their unstinting support for the project and the local clergy down through the years who had made the land, which they had owned and, famously, a former Canon had farmed, available to the local community.

The chairman said it was difficult to find a word to describe the Committee secretary and project manager Denis Withers except to say that he had done a huge amount of work ‘day and night’ to help bring the project about.

Denis described the project as ‘the field of dreams’ and it had been built and people did come. Indeed, they are coming all the time as the complex near the railway station is catering for several groups every week. One recent weekend, it hosted eighteen matches with games going on till late at the night under the flood lights.

“It was a dream along time ago in 2016 and today it’s come to a reality,” he said.

It was a long process to get planning permission for the envisaged project and then to begin the process of fund-raising and a committee was formed in 2018 with the target of raising €300,000 in five years.

"In July 2018, an excited Maura Walsh (IRD Duhallow) rang me on one July evening saying there was a new scheme being announced by the Rural Developpment Department, the Rural Regeneration Fund, with a minimum grant of €500,000

“So IRD and the Community group worked together and submitted our application in Sept 2018 and we were sanctioned for €1.128million in February 2019

“The astro pitch construction started with Kelly’s Brothers in June 2019 and was ready to go into operation two days before Covid shutdown came in March 2020."

The project grew and its scope expanded, walkways were added with the support of the sports capital fund and Cork County Council and further funding came from LEADER via IRD Duhallow and additional support from the Rural Regeneration Fund.

"All in all our final project cost is €2.2m and we were successful in getting €1.55m in grant support.

"This however has left a big shortfall with almost 650k of fundraising needed and I am glad to say that with the company/sponsors, individual contributions, the annual 100€ draw and the Tomar Trust our bank loan is now very small and we will hopefully have it all cleared within the next year or so.”

Each following speaker spoke in even more glowing terms about the miracle that had been achieved in Banteer with politicians heaping credit on the local committee and all who had helped turn the dream into a reality.

IRD Duhallow manager Maura Walsh spoke of Banteer’s great achievement in building the facility but added that she was convinced that there would be ‘another ask’ from the local committee before she left that evening.

Another woman who might have been expecting an ask by the end of the evening was Rural Development, Heather Humphreys who, by all accounts was no stranger to Banteer. She had visited twice previously and on her last visit she had handed over a grant pledge of €1.22m, a grant which enabled what she termed this transformational project.

Her kinship with Banteer is more than a few visits. Banteer Sportsfield Committee chairman Dermot McCarthy had told her that he had been drking tea in her home in Monaghan. “He didn’t get it from me,” said the Minister. “I’m hardly ever there.”

"Dermot told me then that it was my husband who gave him the tea as he had been up there buying a bull and coming in here today I could see the evidence of that as there’s plenty of fine Hereford cattle in the fields.

"And I have one other thing to say on that – we’ve more bulls for sale."

That was the end of the talk of bulls. She then turned to the development in Banteer which she said set a benchmark for all community rural developments around the country.

"This project, and many others like it, represent everything that I have been saying for years about rural Ireland," Minister Humphreys said.

"It is a showcase of what an energetic and active community, with a fierce sense of pride and place, can achieve when they are given the opportunities and funding streams to make things happen."

Following the Minister’s address, she was invited to unveil a plaque to mark the opening and after that, there was a presentation of a maassive bouquet of flowers to the Minister as well as a hamper of local artisan foods from IRD Duhallow and a locally crafted brooch. While the photographs were taken for posterity and the media, the crowd made their way into a nearby marquee where hot food was being served. There would be no need to cook a dinner in Banteer the evening the sportsfield was opened.

It sounds like the start of a good song….