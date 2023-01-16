Cork

Minister opens Banteer’s ‘Field of Dreams’ and the Bould Thady Quill would be pleased

2.2m development incorporates astro turf pitch, digital hub, walkways, a museum and community cafe

Minister for Social Protection and Rural &amp; Community Development Heather Humphreys unveiled the Plaque and officially opened Banteer Community Sportsfield in Banteer on Saturday. Minister Humphreys is pictured with Dermot McCarthy, Chairman and Denis Withers, Secretary. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald. Expand

Close

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

The ‘Bould Thady Quill’ was nowhere to be seen or heard at the opening the new €2.2m astroturf addition to the famed Banteer sportsfield on a perishing Saturday morning but he’d be surely be smiling at the great expansion to the historic sporting venue where he earned his fame.

It was one of those rare community events in the almost post Covid era where grand parents, parents and local children gathered in their hundreds to celebrate a massive achievement after a huge community effort and only the cynics would have been left unsmiling at the conclusion of proceedings. 

