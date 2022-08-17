Minister Jack Chambers hits the ground running on visit to North Cork

The Kanturk Community Astroturf project which is well underway was visited by Minister Jack Chambers last week.

Jack Chambers, Minister for Sport and the Gaeltacht, pictured with Dromtariffe GAA Club members, Michael Moynihan TD and Councillor Bernard Moynihan at the Dromtariffe GAA grounds in Rathcoole. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Minister Jack Chambers pictured during his visit to the Crann Biodiversity Disability Park in Lismire with owner Kate Jarvey, Michael Hegarty, CEO St. Joseph's Foundation, David Doyle, Development Officer at St. Joseph's, Michael Moynihan TD and Councillor Bernard Moynihan.

Jack Chambers, Minister for Sport and the Gaeltacht, pictured with Newmarket GAA Club members Paul Murphy, Conor O' Sullivan, Eamonn Moynihan and Liam Lynch. Michael Moynihan TD and Councillor Bernard Moynihan. The Minister also met Jeff Maher, Oisín Loughlin, Mya Hourigan and Róisín Hourigan during his visit to the Club.

Seán Feely, Chairman of Dromtariffe GAA Club, pictured with Minister Jack Chambers who tried out the Z Power Exercise Bike during his visit to the Club last week.

Cian Murphy and Hannah O' Keeffe, who were attending the Cúl Camp in Newmarket, were delighted to meet Minister for Sport Jack Chambers when he visited the Club on Friday.

Minister for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers hit the ground running last Friday morning when he visited sports facilities around North Cork.

Accompanied by Michael Moynihan TD and Councillor Bernard Moynihan, the minister’s itinerary began early in Bweeng where he discussed an ambitious project which includes an athletic track and Astroturf pitch. Committee members made a detailed presentation and discussed the mechanics of funding.

Next stop was Dromtariffe GAA headquarters at Rathcoole where Minister Chambers toured the facility and heard of future plans for this hugely successful and historical club.

Then it was onwards to Newmarket where the Minister chatted with children who were enjoying the annual Cúl Camp and Club Officers who gave an outline of their plans for the future.

Next on the agenda was a visit to the CRANN disability biodiversity walk way in Lismire where the Minister met with owner Kate Jarvey, as well as Michael Hegarty, CEO of St. Joseph’s Foundation and Development Officer David Doyle. The group outlined their plans for an Equine centre and discussed how Ministers and the Government could support this very interesting and important proposal.

Kanturk GAA was the next port of call where Club members and officials thanked the Minister for recent funding and outlined how they hope to further develop facilities going forward.

A short walk across the road brought the entourage to Kanturk Astroturf pitch where the site work is steadily progressing. Jack Chambers who visited the ‘field’ just over 12 months ago said he was delighted to see the rapid progress of the project.

Next stop was Liscarroll National School to discuss with Management their dream of developing an Astroturf, not just for school but for the benefit of the entire local community. The final leg of the trip just before lunch was to Charleville GAA Club to view the amount of work that has been achieved during the past 12 months.

Jack Chambers is the Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin West. He is the Government Chief Whip and is also Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht. He was elected to Dáil Éireann on his first attempt in the February 2016 General Election and was re-elected in the 2020 General Election.

Before entering the Dáil, he served as a Fingal County Councillor and as Deputy Mayor. He is the frontbench Spokesperson for Defence, Communications, Climate Action and Environment. He has been an active member of a number of Oireachtas committees including Climate Action, Justice & Equality and the committee on Seanad Reform.

Born in Galway, Jack moved to Dublin West at a young age and is involved with many local community groups and sports organisations. He is a Medical Doctor having studied Medicine at the RCSI and he holds an honours degree in Law & Political Science from Trinity College.