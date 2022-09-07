Minister insists ‘Housing for All Plan’ delivering for Cork

In the 12-months to June there were 2,557 new homes built across Cork.

WHILE many opposition politicians may disagree with him, housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has insisted that the Government’s ‘Housing For All’ plan “has delivered for Cork”.

Pointing to figures released one year on from its introduction, Minister O’Brien said that while there was a lot more work still to do, “we can see already the plan is working in Cork and across the country”.

The figures showed that over the 12 months to June there have been 2,557 new homes built across Cork; 3,233 commencement notices received for homes, an 11.5-per-cent increase on the previous 12 months; and planning permissions lodged for 4,555 Cork homes to the end of Quarter 1, a 20.3-per-cent increase on the previous year.

The figures further showed that 752 social homes were delivered across Cork in 2021 (489 by Cork County Council and the balance by its city counterpart) and there was a 22-per-cent reduction in the number of households on council waiting lists at the end of 2021 compared to the first annual assessment in 2016.

In 2021, Government provided €265million funding for housing in Cork, €127.5m to Cork County Council and €137.55m for Cork City Council, a combined increase of 5.4 per cent on 2020 funding.

Minister O’Brien said the plan had also brought a range of other measures into play, including additional support for renters, the introduction of schemes aimed at bringing vacant and derelict homes back into use, planning- and land-management reforms and a new national strategy for people with a disability.

The Minister for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke, praised the central role Cork’s two local authorities have played in delivering housing, while Heritage and Electoral Reform minister Malcolm Noonan commented on progress made in “putting sustainability at the heart of housing”.

“Since Housing for All was launched, we have made progress in developing legislation to introduce Land Value Sharing and a new concept, Urban Development Zones. These are key reforms in land management and planning, which will result in compact growth and curbs on land speculation,” said Minister Noonan.

