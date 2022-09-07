Minister Chambers impressed by Millstreet soccer club Los Zarcos’ plans for the future

Sports Minister Jack Chambers TD is welcomed to the Station Road Sports Complex. The Centre is used by Los Zarcos Soccer Club, St. John's GAA and Millstreet Camogie clubs. Picture John Tarrant

MINISTER of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers paid a visit to Millstreet last Sunday and viewed exciting plans of Los Zarcos Soccer club to expand and enhance facilities for its growing number of teams.

During the past year, the club received funding from the Sports Capital Programme operated by the Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport and part-funded by the National Lottery that provides grants to sports clubs for the development or refurbishment of sports and physical recreation facilities. Los Zarcos used the funding to purchase a mower, all part of essential equipment to help maintain its base in Millstreet Town Park.

Against the backdrop of a scenic Clara Mountain, Minister Chambers chatted with club personnel and was impressed by the facilities.

Afterwards, the Junior Minister visited the Station Road Sports Complex, its pitches currently utilised by Los Zarcos Soccer Club, St. John’s GAA and Millstreet Camogie club.