Minister assures Cork TD over-70’s will not be financially impacted by fuel allowance delays

A CORK TD has said people over the age of 70 will not lose out financially due to a delay in processing fuel allowance applications.

Cork North West TD Aindrias Moynihan (FF) raised the issue in the Dáil with Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, who pledged there would be no loss to those affected by the backlogs as all payments due to be paid will be backdated.

Welcoming the response, Deputy Moynihan called on Minister Humphreys to urgently address the delays, which he said had been cause by a change to criteria under the cost-of-living measures introduced in the budget.

Minister Humphreys told Deputy Moynihan that higher than normal levels of applications continue to be received from those applicants aged 70 and over.

She went on to say a new streamlined online application service for the fuel allowance had been introduced last December “to assist applicants, especially those over 70 to apply for the payment at a time and place that suits them”.

“A new shorter paper application for those over 70 is also available to download from the Government’s website, www. gov.ie. The pensions areas are working through these applications as quickly as possible and expect to have processed the vast majority over the coming weeks,” said the Minister

“I can assure the deputy that where an application is awarded, there will be no loss in payment to the qualified households concerned as the payment will be backdated as appropriate,” Added Minister Humphreys.