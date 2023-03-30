Milstreet Camogie club come up with all the answers

Rebecca O'Sullivan, Eve O'Connell, Ciara O'Sullivan and Bláthín Dennehy out in force at the Millstreet Camogie Table Quiz. Picture John Tarrant

Catriona Lehane, Joanne O'Shea and Martena Jashowska came up with the answers at the Millstreet Camogie Table Quiz. Picture John Tarrant

FRIENDS of Millstreet Camogie Club had the perfect chance to test their knowledge in a table quiz organised to raise funds for the club in the Wallis Arms Hotel.

Organisers were overwhelmed by the scale of the support for the fun quiz and they warmly thanked everyone who made the night such a success.

Such was the atmosphere, that all the winners generously returned their prize money.

Taking first place was a Ballydaly team of Bernard Murphy, Helena Murphy, Joe O’Riordan, Annemarie Murphy and Eoin O’Sullivan to earn the bragging rights.

There was no separating the runner up position though as a team of Niamh O’Mahony, Ciara Murphy, Jerry O’Mahony and Cian O’Mahony claimed equal marks along with a quartet of Joan Collins, Mary Collins, Chloe Collins and Killian O’Sullivan.

The flourishing Millstreet Camogie Club involves 200 players, coaches, members catering from under six upwards with a number of teams including u16, minor and junior level. Last season, a great run by the Junior side earned progression to the county final only to come up short to Kildorrery.

“A big thank you to everyone that made our first club quiz a great success,” said Chairperson Eileen O’Sullivan.

“To everyone that turned up on the night, to those that helped in any way anf of course to our wonderful sponsors who this would not have been possible without, we sincerely thank you all Community spirit was well & truly alive and it’s so special to have the backing of the wonderful businesses in our town,” she said.