Millstreet Vintage Club’s Autumn Car Run in support of Alzheimer’s Society

Helena O'Connor about to take off in the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant

A great turnout of wonderful cars and passionate owners enjoyed the Millstreet Vintage Club Autumn car trek last weekend along the county bounds, all in support of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Favourable weather added to the occasion and afterwards organiser Luke Hurley thanked participants, marshals, administration and welcoming hosts at the Bridge Bar.

“We enjoyed the hospitality and are grateful for all the help and support from everybody involved. There were 75 fantastic cars participating, making their way through some lovely countryside along the Cork /Kerry border,” said Luke.

Stops along the way included Paddy Molly`s and Murphy`s Pub in Rockchapel before the final halt at O’Riada’s Bar and Restaurant in Ballymacelligott where participants received a warm welcome and refreshments.

Thanks were also extended to the Bridge Bar in Millstreet for providing fantastic hospitality and generosity, to Noel C Duggan`s business for the use of their fantastic car park facility and to the community of Rockchapel for the use of the church grounds for parking.