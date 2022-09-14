Cork

Millstreet Vintage Club’s Autumn Car Run in support of Alzheimer’s Society

Accepting entries for the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. were Dan O'Riordan, Mary O'Riordan, Bernard Crowley and Moira Sheehan. Picture John Tarrant
Tom O'Riordan, Coachford, at the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant
Andrew Dooling, Kildorrery at the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant
John and Danielle O'Riordan, Coachford at the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant
Cian Lynch brought Marley to the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant
Helena O'Connor about to take off in the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant
John and Gillian Blake, Mallow supporting the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant

Accepting entries for the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. were Dan O'Riordan, Mary O'Riordan, Bernard Crowley and Moira Sheehan. Picture John Tarrant

Tom O'Riordan, Coachford, at the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant

Andrew Dooling, Kildorrery at the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant

John and Danielle O'Riordan, Coachford at the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant

Cian Lynch brought Marley to the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant

Helena O'Connor about to take off in the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant

John and Gillian Blake, Mallow supporting the Millstreet Vintage Car Run. Picture John Tarrant

John Tarrant

A great turnout of wonderful cars and passionate owners enjoyed the Millstreet Vintage Club Autumn car trek last weekend along the county bounds, all in support of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Favourable weather added to the occasion and afterwards organiser Luke Hurley thanked participants, marshals, administration and welcoming hosts at the Bridge Bar.

“We enjoyed the hospitality and are grateful for all the help and support from everybody involved. There were 75 fantastic cars participating, making their way through some lovely countryside along the Cork /Kerry border,” said Luke.

Stops along the way included Paddy Molly`s and Murphy`s Pub in Rockchapel before the final halt at O’Riada’s Bar and Restaurant in Ballymacelligott where participants received a warm welcome and refreshments.

Thanks were also extended to the Bridge Bar in Millstreet for providing fantastic hospitality and generosity, to Noel C Duggan`s business for the use of their fantastic car park facility and to the community of Rockchapel for the use of the church grounds for parking.

