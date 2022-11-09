Millstreet enterprises in the spotlight as Kelleher and Moynihan visit

Billy Kelleher MEP pictured with Thomas Duggan and Michael Moynihan TD at Green Glens, during his visit to Millstreet last week. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Last week, Billy Kelleher MEP, accompanied by Michael Moynihan TD, visited Millstreet where they dropped in to Alps Electric, K&L Deliveries, Clover Hill Foods and Green Glens.

At Alps Electric, management personnel gave an overview of the business as well as current challenges. Then it was on to Clover Hill Foods where Mr. Kelleher and Mr. Moynihan said fantastic work was being done by the company which employs 45 people. Next on the itinerary was K&L Deliveries where discussions concerning the challenges the haulage industry is experiencing were discussed. Green Glens was the next port of call, where Ukrainian people who fled from the war in their home country are sheltering.

Speaking to The Corkman following his visit to the Millstreet-based enterprises, Billy Kelleher MEP said; “The enterprises I visited last week with Michael Moynihan TD: Alps Electric, Clover Hill Ingredients and K&L Transport are proof positive that well-paying, quality jobs can be secured and retained in rural Ireland. There are too many people out there saying all the good jobs have to be located in big towns or cities. Rural communities are as entitled to quality employment as Dublin or Cork city.

"The companies I met are wonderful examples of how indigenous SMEs can thrive, and not only survive, in our rural communities.

"Our industrial policy as a country is too focused on herding new enterprises into business parks in our cities. With modern technology, and in particular the roll out of high-speed broadband, the sky’s the limit when it comes to enterprises locating in our smaller towns and villages. Employees have a right to both live and work locally. The businesses I met in Millstreet last week, and Charleville a number of months ago, are living examples of the major possibilities open to regional and rural Ireland.

"Decision makers need to stop putting barriers up in front of people wanting to set up in rural Ireland. It’s up to the government and government agencies to put in place the services and facilities needed for enterprise to thrive, and that must include putting these facilities in rural Ireland,”

concluded Mr. Kelleher.