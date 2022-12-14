Millstreet driver the third Cork road fatality in week

The road remained closed at lunchtime on Wednesday at the scene of a fatal accident at Drishane, Millstreet. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

THE man who died following a horror traffic collision in north Cork on Tuesday evening has been named locally as 31-year-old Daniel O’Connell from Liscahane, Millstreet.

Mr O’Connell was the sole occupant of a car that was in collision with a truck on the Drishane Road, Millstreet at around 5pm on Tuesday evening.

Mr O’Connell suffered critical injuries in the collision and died at the scene before he could be transferred to hospital.

The diver of the truck was uninjured but was treated for shock at the scene.

Following the collision Gardaí closed the road to traffic to allow for a full technical examination of the crash scene by forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions were put in place and the road remained closed to traffic on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses who may be able to assist in their investigation into the collision to come forward.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” said spokesperson.

“Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area between 4.30pm and 5.15pm on Tuesday is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they added.