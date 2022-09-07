Millstreet applauds Leaving Certificate Results

Millstreet Community School Leaving Cert students 2022 Niamh Smith,Amy Bourke, Hannah O'Regan, Louise Lyons, Noah Daly, Ava Carroll, Aoife Tarrant, David O'Brien, Fia Hurley, Tarragh Casey and Simon Murphy in the presece of Principal Pól Ó Síodhcháin and Frances Moynihan, Deputy Principal . Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Community School students Hannah O'Regan and Aoife Tarrant thrilled with over 600 points achieved in the Leaving Certificate 2022 pictured with Principal Pól Ó Síodhcháin and Deputy Principal Frances Moynihan..

Principal of Millstreet Community School Pól Ó Síodhcháin sent has congratulated all the school’s Leaving Cert Students of 2022 and paid tribute to the their efforts and the contribution of the teaching staff in co-operation.

“The collective results of all students were excellent, congratulations to our Leaving Certificate Class of 2022 who received outstanding results today.

“Two students, Aoife Tarrant and Hannah O’Regan achieved over 600 points, over 20 per cent of our students achieved over 500 points while over 50 per cent had over 400 points, three quarters of our Class of 2022 achieved over 300 points”, he said

“We are justifiably proud of all of our students and their achievements, they have all received results they can be proud of.

“While most of our students will progress to third level education, a number of them have decided to enter the world of work directly, it is encouraging to note that others will be taking up apprenticeships in the coming weeks and months”, said Mr Ó Síodhcháin.

The Millstreet Principal expressed delight at welcoming members of the Class of 2022 back to Millstreet Community School to celebrate their results.

“We wish all of the members of the Class of 2022 well in their new chapters of life. Their time in Millstreet Community School was influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic and they have displayed remarkable resilience to achieve excellence in their results”, he said.