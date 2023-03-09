Millstreet and Duarigle Gaels salute success on fields of play

Enjoying the Millstreet and Duarigle Gaels Juvenile GAA Social were Cian Kelleher, Charles Eberechr, Alan McAulliffe, Keith Wall and Oran Kiely. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet winners of the Rebel Og Co. U17 Hurling Championship acknowledged at the Millstreet and Duarigle Gaels function. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet and Duarigle Gaels Juvenile GAA clubs had reason to celebrate an outstanding past season at a victory function in the Wallis Arms Hotel, Millstreet last weekend.

Honours graced the occasion with county and regional success savoured in both hurling and football.

Present to acknowledge the achievements of a talented group of players were Cork hurler Conor O’Callaghan from Dromtariffe; Rebel Og North Cork officers Kieran Lenihan, Chairman; Denis Twomey, Secretary in addition to Millstreet and Cullen club officers.

Millstreet Juvenile Club Chairperson Karen Stanley applauded the efforts of a dedicated group of players that hold the potential to go on and claim additional success over the years ahead in both football and hurling.

“To win county and North Cork titles is a massive achievement for players and management. Thanks are extended to supporters and sponsors including underage club sponsor O’Keeffe’s Supervalu,” said Karen.

The strength of Millstreet Juvenile GAA in underage hurling was confirmed on outstanding successes during 2022 culminating on a county U17 Hurling title win when overcoming West Cork side Ibane Gaels at Cloughduv.

En route to the county decider, Millstreet collected the spoils in a classic North Cork Final by edging out Buttevant. And from the county final, there was no denying Millstreet superiority from a solid all round showing.At the full time whistle, team captain Adam Twomey accepted the silverware.

Success too for Millstreet u15 hurlers by North Cork success, initially, overcoming Ballygiblin in the Division 2 championship semi final.

The outcome pitted Millstreet against Grenagh in the decider, Millstreet coming back from the brink to land the regional accolades.

Millstreet progressed to a county final where they produced a commendable performance only to come up short to Kinsale.

Success too for Duarigle Gaels footballers, an amalgamation of Cullen and Millstreet, winners over Ballinora to land the U15 Co. Shield title in addition to capturing the North Cork U14 Football Championship when overcoming Fermoy in the decider.