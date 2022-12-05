Mid Cork town traders anticipate ‘tree-mendous’ Christmas as Macroom bypass scheduled to open on Friday

Road users travelling between Cork and Killarney will be thanking the new bypass, which opens on Friday next, December 9, that they won't be delayed in a snarling traffic jam in Macroom.

Local traders will be hoping road users will divert to Macroom to enjoy the town's many attractions when they see this roadsign.

Macroom business owners, supported by the Lee Valley Enterprise Board, are preparing for a ‘tree-mendously’ busy Christmas season thanks to the opening next Friday of a €280m bypass which, they believe, will make the market town more welcoming than ever.

There have been calls and campaigns since the mid 1960s for the town, located midway between Cork city and Killarney, to be bypassed and the the last 30 years have seen the town become one of the country’s worst bottlenecks with lengthy queues of vehicles on both sides of the town most days. Friday evening’s have been a particular black spot for congestion in the town.

Established 30 years ago, the Lee Valley Enterprise Board’s main aim is to promote the town and its hinterland ant it is encouraging the people of Macroom and surrounds to shop locally this Christmas, and the Board predicts that if every adult in Macroom spends €50 in the town, it would bring in over €150,000 in revenue.

Local pharmacist Henry Murphy said the town had struggled with traffic congestion for some time. “We look out the window here in the pharmacy, and it is just bumper-to-bumper with no one intending to stop in the town,” said Mr Murphy, whose business, Matt Murphy Pharmacy, is located on the town’s Main Street.

“There are already signs of increased footfall, which of course is a hugely important step in rebuilding the town's identity. It will be the first time in many years that both locals and visitors will be able to park with ease and truly appreciate all that Macroom has to offer.

“There is certainly a lot more optimism and confidence across the town as we prepare for a very important Christmas, and beyond, welcoming visitors both new and old to the region.”

Cllr Ted Lucey said that the town would now be able to capitalise on its status as the county’s only traditional market town. “We have seen trade and tourism seriously impacted by the build up of traffic.

"If you mention Macroom to anyone, even locally, they know it as a bottleneck. Businesses and local residents in Macroom are delighted to see the new bypass open and look forward to providing memorable experiences for old and new visitors to the town.”

“Macroom has a very large hinterland compared to most towns.

" With a large number of surrounding villages who would generally like to use Macroom as there main shopping destination rather than travelling to other towns, it’s much easier for them now. We expect and welcome all those people back to their traditional shopping town without the hassle of traffic and encourage everyone to shop local this Christmas, and bring back that town spirit that we all know and love.”

“Macroom is a unique place to visit with a host of walking routes close to the town, a golf course, castle, shops, nature reserve and much more.”

Taoiseach Mícheál Martin will open the first 8km stretch of the Macroom-Baile Mhúirne bypass project on Friday. The overall project is due to be opened at the end of next year and will include 22km of dual carriageway incorporating 22 bridges. It will stretch from Coolcower to the east of Macroom to Sliabh Riabhach to the west of Baile Mhúirne village.