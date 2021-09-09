Mid Cork, Duhallow schools still waiting for CO2 monitors

DESPITE a pledge from Education Minister Norma Foley that C02 monitors would be delivered to all schools before the first week in September, a number of schools in north and mid Cork have yet to receive the devices which are regarded as useful indicators of the possible presence of Covid-19 in crowded environments such as classrooms.

As UCC scientist Professor John Wenger said (see interview on Page 18), the devices are useful because they monitor the level of C02 present in a room. If there’s too much C02 (around 1500 parts per million) it’s an indication that the room is not well ventilated and that COVID may be present.

While schools in Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Millstreet and Baile Mhúirne had yet to receive any of the monitors that had been promised, Coláiste Treasa Principal John Murphy confirmed that the Kanturk secondary school had received a consignment of ten monitors on Wednesday morning.

He said that the monitors would have to be shared between the twenty rooms in the school.

The delay in delivering the CO2 monitors as promised is taking place against a backdrop of increasing concern among parents about the growing number of children who have been either infected with the virus or deemed close contacts and are off school as a result.

At the begining of this week, there were reports of up to 12,000 children off school on one or other of these grounds.

Minister Foley said on August 29 that the monitors had arrived in Ireland the previous day.

“We have ordered these more than three months ago there is an international demand, they will be in place in schools by the first week in September,” Minister Foley said in August.

At that time also, Minister Foley said the monitors were an additional tool in terms of advice being provided to schools on ventilation. The Minister said it was not necessary for every classroom to have its own monitor.

“It’s important to note that the recommendation was that these Co2 monitors would be portable and that they would be shared between classrooms, but it was not necessary that they’d be in every single classroom, they would move from classroom to classroom at designated times throughout the day.”

The former President of the INTO, Mary Magner, told The Corkman that the union was engaging on an ongoing basis with the Department of Education and Skills on the issue.

“Schools have not their full supply of monitors albeit they have received some and are sharing them about the classrooms.

“We have raised the issue at our weekly meetings with the Department of Education and they have assured us that all schools will have received their full supply of monitors by September 20.

“This shouldn’t have happened and we have consistently raised our concerns re C02 monitors and have been assured that the situation would be rectified by September 20.”

A request for clarification on the matter was sent to Minister Foley on Wednesday but there was no response as we went to press.