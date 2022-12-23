Mid Cork company receives prestigious innovation award

A mid Cork company based in Clondrohid has been recognised for its innovation capabilities by cross-border body, InterTradeIreland.

Mid Cork Pallets and Packaging is one of only six companies across the island to be awarded Exemplar status.

The firm participated in InterTradeIreland’s Innovation Boost programme – which supports business development and innovation by assisting companies to collaborate with third level institutions and graduates.

InterTradeIreland also provides funding to the business to help pay for a graduate, who works directly with the firm to deliver new products or processes.

Mid Cork Pallets and Packaging managing director Aidan Harty said the company’s focus was on efficiency and innovation.

“With the Innovation Boost programme, we are building more forward-thinking systems and methods into the business.

“Because of Innovation Boost, we now have a highly skilled workforce in warehouse operation that are fully trained on lean processes – which focus on continuous improvement and efficiency.

“As a result, we have seen phenomenal growth in the packaging market and throughput in our wa ehousing has doubled in the last 12 months. That would not have been

achievable without taking part in the Innovation Boost programme.”

Mid-Cork Pallets and Packaging was matched with graduate David O’Leary and the academic team from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) in Northern Ireland. This partnership has helped Mid-Cork Pallets and Packaging to cement its position as a cutting-edge industry leader in its sector.

Ryan Gwilt, Industrial Training Manager at SERC, described Mid Cork Pallets and Packaging as ‘a very open minded business’ and said that part of the project involved looking at maximising warehouse space.

"I was able to use my background in Computer Aided Design to create different warehouse layouts and simulate those to make sure we were maximising space.

"When a firm works with an academic partner, it can bring in a different type of expertise, which really benefits any business. The Innovation Boost programme has made Mid-Cork Pallets and Packaging more responsive and robust.”

InterTradeIreland’s Innovation Manager, Janet Toal described Mid Cork Pallets as an example of an innovative company that the cross-border body was proud to support.

"It’s a great illustration of how Innovation Boost works in terms of bringing business, a graduate and an academic together to leverage further innovation.”