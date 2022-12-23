Cork

Mid Cork company receives prestigious innovation award

Mid-Cork Pallets and Packaging in Clondrohid have been awarded an Innovation Boost award recognising &ldquo;outstanding innovation&rdquo; by InterTradeIreland Pictured (l-r) is Aidan Harty Managing Director of Mid-Cork Pallets and Packaging, and graduate David O&rsquo;Leary who is now a full-time employee with the company. Expand

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

A mid Cork company based in Clondrohid has been recognised for its innovation capabilities by cross-border body, InterTradeIreland.

Mid Cork Pallets and Packaging is one of only six companies across the island to be awarded Exemplar status.

