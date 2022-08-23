Michael Collins killing at Béal na Bláth: Further details emerge about McPeake’s statement

A restored 'Sliabh na mBan' which is now in the Curragh museum. It's undersood that this is not the same vehicle which was involved in Béal na Bláth or the Battle of Baile Mhúirne.

John 'Jock' McPeake was the Vickers gunner on the armoured car, the Sliabh na mBan, which was part of the convoy which accompanied Michael Collins on the journey which took him to Béal na Bláth.

Following the revelation in The Corkman this week of the existence of an affidavit or sworn statement from Jock McPeake, the driver of the famous Sliabh na mBan armoured car which was part of the convoy at the Béal na Blá ambush,, further details have emerged about the engagement which cost the life of Michael Collins.

Múscraí Gaeltacht historian Séamus Ó Laoghaire told the Saol Ó Dheas show on RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta that Jock McPeake was the last person to speak with Michael Collins before he was shot during the ambush.

McPeake, who had experience in the First World War as a machine gunner, had applied to join the Free State Army at the outset of the Civil War. Though a former British soldier, the son of Donegal parents who was raised in the Gorbals area of Glasgow, was an ardent Irish republican.

John ‘Jock’ McPeake had experience also as an armoured car driver and was chosen by Collins to join this convoy because of his experience.

As Seamus Ó Laoghaire recounted it to Saol Ó Dheas presenter, the convoy came under fire on its return journey from Collins’ home in Woodfield near Clonakilty,

Other historians have said General Collins chose to stand and fight rather than heed the advice of Emmet Dalton who had suggested making as speedy as possible an escape.

According to Seamus’ account, Collins pointed to the IRA squad who were firing on the column from a fence nearby and told McPeake to ‘blaze away’ at them with the Vickers machine gun which was in the turret of the armoured car.

“McPeake opened fire with the Vickers and this caused a tremendous racket. During a lull in the exchange,” said Séamus,

"McPeake looked behind him to where Collins had been standing and saw him lying dead on the road with a figure crouched over him.

"This upset McPeake enormously, what happened to Collins and what the ‘Staters’ did to the Republicans in other places, and he got word to the volunteers in Baile Mhúirne/Cúil Aodha through Cumann na mBan that he wanted to fight with them.”

At that time, McPeake was based in the barracks in Bandon and the keys of the Sliabh na mBan were in the pocket of an overcoat whose location was known to the Scot.

"He saw he had a chance and he took the keys and he jumped into the Sliabh na mBan and drove it out the gate of the barracks.At the same time, the brother of Liam Hegarty, the commander of the Baile Mhúirne IRA, was captured by the Staters with a gun in his possession in Réidh na nDoirí.”

During that time the Free State forces were based in the Hibernian Hotel – now Tigh Uí Scanaill/Scannells’ Bar – and adjoining houses in Baile Mhic Íre. “The hotel was surrounded by sandbags to protect those inside if they came under fire,” said Séamus.

"There are pictures of it in local pubs and as well as that they had an armoured car.

"The republicans wouldn’t have had a chance going against the Staters as they had an armoured car which was also parked outside Scannells.”

As Séamus tells it, Jamie Moynihan, another IRA commander and grandfather of current TD, Aindrias, and councillor Gobnait, met Jock McPeake near Crookstown and they took the Sliabh na mBan to Kealkill where they hatched a plan to use the vehicle to launch a daring attack on the village of Baile Mhic Íre where the Staters were in order to free their comrade.

This led to the Battle of Baile Mhúirne which took place in early December 1922. There were 125 Free State soldiers who came from Leinster garrisoned in Baile Mhúirne.

Jock was driving the Sliabh na mBan and Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin, who wrote a thrilling account of the War of Independence and the Civil War in Múscraí in his book ‘Where Mountainy Men Have Sown’, was manning the Vickers.

They drove the armoured car down Rá near Réidh na nDoirí and headed to Ballymakeera by the backroad through Gort na Fuinsean towards the bridge which spans the Sulán river near the village.

“There were two pill boxes on either side of the bridge but what Mícheál did was he turned the Vickers towards the soldiers manning the pillboxes and they took flight towards the village,” said Séamus.

“Then the Sliabh na mBan opened fire on the Free State forces with the Vickers.

"However the bullet belt feeding the Vickers twisted and the gun stopped firing.

"Mícheál, who along with his son, gave me this story gave two ‘Peter the Painter’ pistols to Jock to keep the Staters under fire behind their sandbags.

"The Staters noticed that something was awry and threw a couple of grenades beneath the Sliabh na mBan – these exploded causing the armoured car to jump in the air but, with that, the Vickers machine gun came alive again and eventually the Staters had to surrender eventually and the Republicans disarmed them and they were put walking back to Killarney.”

According to Séamus, the Sliabh na mBan then retreated and headed towards Rá, a steep sloping road on the way between Baile Mhic Íre and Réidh na nDoirí but it wasn’t able to get up the slope.as a few of its tyres were punctured after the grenades.

"They removed the turret and the Vickers and found four or maybe six horses to draw the Sliabh na mBan up the slope.”

According to Seamus’ telling, they kept the machine gun but hid the turret on a local farm – where it remains to this day. The Sliabh na mBan was driven back to Gúgán Barra where it was hidden.

Jock remained hidden in the Baile Mhúirne/Cúil Aodha area, in a house in Na Foithrí/Fuhirees, he went to a house in Kerry also to a Healy family.and then back to the Kelleher family in Doirin Álainn, Cúil Aodha.

“The Kellehers had another farm in Rylane and he went there for a while – there was a plan hatched to send him to the USA disguised as a priest.

"Before he left, the Parish Priest in Rylane had been very supportive as he was a Republican, so a sworn written statement was given about what happened on the day Michael Collins was killed. – the only condition being that this statement would not see the light of day for 100 years.z

“That statement was transcribed from Jock McPeake by a young lad in the Kelleher household in the presence of his parents and the Parish Priest and they all signed the statement.

"That statement is in a Macroom solicitors's office – or at least it was – and perhaps it might be released on August 22 this year or later.”

According to Séamus, he was on a train to Cobh to take a ship to the US and he was dressed as a priest but there were detectives on the train and he was captured and brought before court in Cork where he was charged with the murder of Michael Collins. After a brief hearing, that case was not pursued and McPeake was released but re-arrested on the court steps and this time he was charged with the theft of an armoured car, namely the Sliabh na mBan.

He was brought before the court again and convicted of the theft of the armoured car and sent andenced to a term of between 10-12 years of which he served 8-10 years in Portlaoise. When he was released, he came down to Cork again and a collection was made for him by local republicans. They gathered around £80, a sizable amount at the time. When he returned to Scotland, he couldn’t get any work due to the knowledge they had about his involvement in Ireland, He eventually moved to London where he worked on the building sites and married an Irish woman. They had two children and he died in the 1970s.

There’s a different report in the Herald of Scotland from June 1996 which has Jock McPeake in Scotland in 1923 when his extradition was sought back to Ireland in June of that year. The charge wasn’t specified and a Dublin solicitor, Seán Ó hUadhaigh wrote to the Adjutant General of the National Army, Gearóid Ó Sullivan, to demand under what charge McPeake was being arrested. According to the Herald report, the military replied that no charge had been preferred.

"Then, on June 28, the first public intimation of the case was made when John Robertson, Labour MP for Bothwell, demanded in the Commons that the Solicitor-General explain on whose authority McPeak had been deported to Ireland without trial. No information was offered in response."

The Herald further reports;

"The Irish Independent's report of July 2 was under the heading ``Sensational Arrest''. It stated that McPeak had been taken to Cork City District Court and placed on remand to enable further inquiries into the theft of a Rolls-Royce armoured car taken from Bandon Barracks on December 2, 1922, along with its machine gun and fittings, to a value of upwards of £1000.”