Medals galore for all involved with the BK Plunketts Juvenile GAA

The victorious U17 team members were presented with their championship and league medals at the BK Plunketts Juvenile GAA Club Medals Presentation and Sponsors evening in Boherbue last Friday night. Also included is Manager Danny Moynihan and Selectors Benedict Murphy and Sean Michael Michael Murphy

BK Plunketts Juvenile GAA Club held their medal presentation and sponsors evening in Boherbue last Friday night.

The victorious Under 17 team members were presented with their championship and league medals while the Under 12 team received their league winner’s medals.

The contribution of the club’s six sponsors was acknowledged with club officials noting that having a set of jerseys for each age group was deemed a major advantage for coaches and players alike.

The six sponsors of BK Plunkett’s jerseys are Andrew O’ Connor Haulage, Donal Dunlea & Son Agricultural Contractor, John Brosnan Construction, Darren Moynihan Plastering, John Casey Air Scientific and Tina Dunstan of Cherry Blossoms Childcare.

The evening concluded with tea and delicious refreshments provided by The Buttery Boherbue, Sugar Plum Fairy Newmarket, Duhallow Food Services, Yumm Cafe Kanturk and Orla McAndrew Catering.

BK Plunkett Juvenile GAA club is an amalgamation of Boherbue and Knocknagree Juvenile GAA clubs.

The success of the amalgamation has been attributed to the very positive and open attitudes of the coaches and club officers since it was founded in 2018.

The backbone of any successful club is its members. BK Plunketts are very fortunate to have very dedicated and skilled coaches who give freely of their time to coach the future stars of Boherbue and Knocknagree. These coaches enjoy the full support of a hard working and creative committee of club officers.

The club is grateful for the full support and commitment of the footballers’ parents. Knocknagree and Boherbue Adult GAA Clubs continue to give their full backing to BK Plunketts and provide them with full access to excellent playing facilities.

With fundraising in mind, Knocknagree Juvenile GAA club held a very successful table quiz recently in Cullen Community Centre.

Boherbue Juvenile GAA Club will hold a table quiz for 1st Class - 6th Class pupils in Dromtarriffe Hall on Friday March 10 at 7:30pm.

The 2023 GAA season has just kicked off and BK Plunketts are looking forward to taking part in as many competitions as possible. This will maximise playing time for all their footballers.

“The success of a club isn’t measured by trophies and titles alone. True success lies in providing a safe, well organised environment for young people to enjoy themselves and learn new skills. Long may clubs like BK Plunketts provide such a service to their communities” club officials said.